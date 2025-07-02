West Bank Cafe to Launch Monday Brunch for Theatre Industry This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



West Bank Cafe, long known as the unofficial hangout of the Broadway and Off-Broadway communities, is responding to a very specific cry heard nightly at its bar: “We never get to have brunch with our friends.” Performers, crew, and creatives who spend their weekends inside theatres rarely get to enjoy one of the city’s favorite traditions. So this summer, West Bank Cafe is flipping the script and declaring: Mondays are the new weekends.

Beginning Monday, July 14, the restaurant is extending its beloved weekend brunch to Mondays from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, all summer long. Mention SHOW FOLK to your server, and with the purchase of any entrée, guests will enjoy complimentary bottomless brunch cocktails, including mimosas, bellinis, screwdrivers, and bloody marys. Whether you’re working on or off-Broadway or just looking for a fun Monday with some friends - all are invited to partake in this special deal all summer!

The West Bank brunch menu features standout dishes like the newly debuted Risotto Ball Hash (a spicy and satisfying twist on their fan-favorite appetizer), Southern-style Biscuits & Gravy, and fluffy Lemon Ricotta Pancakes. Avocado toast, Bennys, French toast, omelets, and brunch classics round out the offering, making it a perfect midday retreat for theatre workers and neighborhood locals alike.

Guests are also invited to enjoy their meal surrounded by a new gallery of rare and original Al Hirschfeld prints, including signed portraits of Broadway legends like Chita Rivera, Bernadette Peters, and Carol Channing, and more. The atmosphere is relaxed, nostalgic, and celebratory—with fun pop playing overhead and a rotating lineup of vintage daytime television favorites like Regis and Kathie Lee, Price is Right, and One Life to Live playing on the screens.

For the theatre professional who only gets one day off—or for anyone craving a Monday filled with laughter, comfort food, and good company—West Bank Cafe is here to help you brunch like royalty.

West Bank Cafe is located at 407 W 42nd Street on the corner of 9th Ave, just steps from the heart of Broadway. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made at wbcnyc.com or by calling 212-695-6909.

