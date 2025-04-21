WHEREVER I GO From Chasing Dreams Cabaret Series Comes To Don't Tell Mama In May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"Wherever I Go," an enchanting cabaret show will be presented by the Chasing Dreams Cabaret Series. This unique performance will take place at the iconic Don't Tell Mama Cabaret on Tuesday, April 23rd at 7pm.

"Wherever I Go" invites audiences to experience the power of music to transport us home. Featuring a diverse lineup of international performers, the show will showcase songs that evoke memories of faraway lands, loved ones, and cherished moments. Each artist will share personal stories and cultural insights, creating an intimate and unforgettable evening of music and storytelling.

Hosted by Hanna Westi, Assistant Director and performer; and James Brandfonbrener in the piano, "Wherever I Go" will feature a diverse lineup of extraordinary performers from all over the world:

Grace Del Corral (Dominican Republic), Christine Echeandia (Puerto Rico), Zaramaria Fas (Puerto Rico), Juan Herrera (Dominican Republic), Inge Hoffens (Chile), Ajuni Kaur (India/Hong Kong), Melissa Inclán Verdugo (México), Marti Masetti (Argentina), Isabella Vargas (Colombia), Victor Vazquez (Venezuela/Cuba) and Hanna Westi (Germany).

These talented people will share their unique voices and stories, weaving a tapestry of musical styles and cultural influences, from soulful ballads to high-energy anthems.

Chasing Dreams Broadway Cabaret Series, founded by Delfina Perret (Artistic Director) and Camila Figueiras Meriggi (Executive Producer), is a pioneering show dedicated to providing a platform for Latin and International performers in New York City. Chasing Dreams Productions is committed to showcasing the rich diversity and talent within the global performing arts community.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.chasingdreamsnyc.com/shows

Instagram: @chasingdreamsnyc

