Voices To End Hunger Presents PAVE THE WAY Cabaret

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Voices to End Hunger has announced its upcoming cabaret event, "Pave the Way Cabaret," on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at Don't Tell Mama's Piano Bar. This heartwarming afternoon will feature uplifting musical duets performed by both young and even younger performers, fostering a unique sense of mentorship and community.

Hosted and Directed by the talented Layla Capers (@layla_capers), Scarlett Diviney (@scarlettlndn), and Jolie Rose Wasserman (@jolie__rose), this special event aims to build a "big brother, big sister" network to guide and uplift emerging performers through musical collaborations. The event promises to be a memorable experience that not only showcases incredible talent but also supports a mission to fight hunger.

Voices to End Hunger is dedicated to promoting kindness, generosity, and the spirit of paying it forward, all while raising awareness for food insecurity. By using their voices to support this cause, participants hope to encourage the younger generation to embrace their power to make a difference and be a force for positive change in the world.

Performers include:

Emma Origenes

Jacob Morrell

Juliet M. Benn

Levi Blaise Coleman

Vince Ermita

Mila Jaymes

Emjay Roa

Desmond Elyseev

Natalie Melo

Lincoln Cohen

Eliot Kominer -Accompanist and Music Director

Layla Capers

Scarlett Diviney

Jolie Rose Wasserman

Comments