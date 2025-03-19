Video: Watch Lisa Howard Sing 'Get Out and Stay Out' from 9 TO 5 at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







So many beloved musicals made their Broadway debut on West 46th Street at the historic Marquis Theatre. 54 Below celebrated the Marquis Theatre’s rich, legendary history with an all-star musical celebration, honoring its many years of bringing memorable stories and life changing performances to audiences.

Lisa Howard's many Broadway credits include 9 to 5 at the Marquis Theatre, as well as starring roles in Escape to Margaritaville, It Shoulda Been You, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, and more.

Comments