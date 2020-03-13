Video: First Look at Ryan Raftery in IVANKA 2020: THE IVANKA TRUMP MUSICAL at Joe's Pub

Ryan Raferty presents his fifth celebrity biomusical, IVANKA 2020, which will open at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater in NYC. Check out a number from the show below!

Ivanka 2020 tells a tale that begins in turn-of-the-century Russia, where a young girl named Anastasia receives a jewel-encrusted whistle as a gift from her doting grandmother. Unbeknownst to all within the golden palace, a courtier by the name of Rasputin has placed a curse on the whistle, allowing him to control the mind of the young girl, bringing about the sabotage needed to destroy the powerful family and bring about the impending Russian Revolution.

Cut to almost a century later, where Russian government officials have discovered the whistle and its powers and thereby set out to interfere with yet another powerful political family. This time, it will be a different favored child in a different golden palace, entangled in a game of international political espionage and her name...is Ivanka.

Set to music from artists as varied as Beyonce, Shania Twain and Lady Gaga, Ivanka 2020 is a satirical look at America's most famous presidential offspring.

Tricked into "blowing the whistle" on her father by her alter ego, the show is a wild, irreverent mash-up of the classic film The Manchurian Candidate and the animated classic Anastasia and a satirical commentary on what is arguably the most fascinating political landscape the United States has seen in decades.





