VINCENT Comes to 54 Below This Summer

54 Below will present Matt DeMaria’s Vincent on Friday, August 9 at 9:30pm.

Join in at 54 Below for a one night only concert of Vincent, a brand new emo/progressive rock musical that is not a biography of Vincent Van Gogh, but more an Impressionist painting of his aura. Taking place in modern day Brooklyn, we follow Vincent as she navigates the life of being an artist in search of that ultimate goal… to be seen and heard. Vincent holds a mirror up to the modern struggles of the artist. After an award winning run at the New York Theatre Festival, Vincent is ready to blow the roof off of 54 Below.

Featuring Delilah Jane Dunn, Erica Enriquez (Choo Choo), Charlotte Odusanya (Rent, Audrey: A New Musical), Kate Shoulders and Devyn White (The Imbible, 420: The Musical), with more stars to be announced! Matt DeMaria music directs and leads a band featuring Tiffany Jordan Anderson, Conner Duke, Eitan Prouser, and Justin Scheidling. Directed by by Alyssa Kakis. Produced by Daniel J. Ferrante and Dead Star Theatre Co (Matt DeMaria, Kenny Doyle, and Alyssa Kakis).

Vincent plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 9th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $40 (in- cludes $5 in fees) - $51 (includes $6 in fees.) Premiums are $89.50 (includes $9.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM

Matt (He/Him) is Chilean-American, award winning composer based out of Long Island. He has en- joyed many years dabbling in all facets of the arts. From acting on stage, to composing, to directing, to orchestrating. His original musical VINCENT, inspired by Vincent Van Gogh, had its New York City premier May 2023. It was nominated for 5 awards and won “Best Score” for Matt. He served as a pro- duction assistant for the Toronto and Broadway runs of COME FROM AWAY. In 2017 he began travel- ing the world as the Music Director/Conductor on the 20th Anniversary tour of the Pulitzer Prize win- ning show RENT. After a brief hiatus he went back on the road touring RENT for its “25th Anniversary Farewell Tour.” He served as associate conductor of SUMMER - THE Donna Summer MUSICAL (The Gateway). A concept album of his original musical THE DEATH OF THE LIVING CLUB was re- leased in April 2024. He is one of the founding members of Dead Star Theatre Co.

Alyssa Kakis (she/her) is an award-winning theatre director, and received her degree in Directing from Pace University’s School of Performing Arts. Recently, Alyssa directed the NYC premiere of Vincent by Matt DeMaria (Teatro LATEA), which won awards for Best Direction and Best Score at New York The- ater Festival’s 2023 Summerfest. In 2024-2025, Vincent will be produced at Long Island University.

Other recent credits include Stuart Little (St. John’s University) the world premiere of The Death of The Living Club by Matt DeMaria (Open Jar Studios), Heathers (The Riverside Theatre), Happy Hour with Rum & Choke (The Tank), Spring Awakening (Bellmore Showplace), Dark Matter (Pace University’s Devised Theatre Festival / The PIT), A Millennial Play (Dixon Place), and Warning! Contents May Be Hot! (Institute of the Arts Barcelona). Alyssa is also a founding member of Dead Star Theatre Co. www.deadstartheatreco.com





