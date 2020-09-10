VIDEO: Watch A Sneak Peak of 20 & UNDER SING 20 & OVER

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The exclusive first look features Tally Sessions, Christine Cornish Smith, Adrienne Walker and more.

A sneak preview of 20 & UNDER SING 20 & OVER has been released ahead of the September 20th concert presentation.

This one-night-only virtual cabaret celebrates Broadway musicals written at least 20 years ago, by having rising stars (under the age of 20) pair up with actors from the Broadway or touring company of each show! All proceeds from the event will benefit The Actors Fund.

This exclusive first look features Tally Sessions (Company, Anastasia), Christine Cornish Smith (My Fair Lady, Cats), Adrienne Walker (The Lion King, Kiss Me, Kate) and Hannah Florence (Anastasia, Gigi) alongside rising stars Kira Safier, Diana Marie Paunetto, Joshua Boyce, and Sophia Levit.

Check it out below!

The 7PM (ET) presentation will also feature the talents of Emily Bautista (Miss Saigon, Les Misérables), Will Burton (Hello, Dolly!, An American in Paris), Julian DeGuzman (Newsies!, Miss Saigon), Paul HeeSang Miller (The King and I, Miss Saigon), Antoine L. Smith (Carousel, The Color Purple), and Sam Strasfeld (Mary Poppins, An American in Paris) partnered with rising stars Renée Agben, Giulia Arlia, Michela Arlia, Molly Greenwold, Will Gurley, Raphael Kummer-Landau, Jamir Reef, and Ezra Tock. Casting is subject to change.

20 & UNDER SING 20 & OVER will air via YouTube on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at 7PM (ET). The concert is produced and music directed by Jorden Amir. Tickets can be reserved at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/20-under-sing-20-over-tickets-119948508217?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch.

For more information, follow @under20singover20 on Instagram.

For more information about The Actors Fund, please visit https://actorsfund.org/

