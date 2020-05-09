VIDEO: Theater Community Creates Virtual Cover of LIVE YOUR LIFE As Tribute To Fighting Nick Cordero

For weeks the entire show business community of New York City and beyond has joined the friends and family of Nick Cordero with thoughts, prayers, positive energy, and financial assistance. Whether they know the Tony Award-nominated actor or not, people have been following his progress online and sending their best wishes to Nick and his wife, Amanda Kloots, and their baby, Elvis Eduardo. The healthy 41-year-old has been fighting for his life in a battle with COVID-19, a condition she spoke of on her social media by saying "He had no pre-existing health conditions. We do not know how he got COVID-19 but he did." There have been setbacks along the way but Cordero is a fighter and there have been moments of hope which Kloots has shared with her community in online posts, as everyone continues to focus their energy on a positive outcome.

Recently, friends of the Cordero family gathered together virtually to pay tribute to their beloved colleague and chum, Nick, as well as gift a little love and inspiration to his devoted wife, Amanda. Their efforts created a breathtaking display of support and friendship, as well a hell of a great music video in which theater artisans like Richard Blake, Rebecca Faulkenberry, MiG Ayesa, Bobby Conte and Tony Award nominee Constantine Maroulis join forces with their fellow circle of craftspeople to tell the Cordero family and to the world that they are pulling for this amazing man, fighting to stay with his family. The video, spearheaded by John De Simini and edited by Kiwi Callahan, of Cordero's song LIVE YOUR LIFE has been shared to Vimeo but we at Broadway World were able to get a copy of the video, which we uploaded to Youtube for a wider platform and visibility because, right now, Nick and Amanda and Elvis need all the positive energy they can get.

Follow Amanda Kloots on Instagram @amandakloots for updates on Nick and please send whatever form of prayer you prefer to the Cordero family.

Click on the video below to see the LIVE YOUR LIFE Tribute to Nick Cordero.





