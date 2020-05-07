VIDEO: The Duplex's MOSTLY SONDHEIM is Back Online This Week

This Friday evening at 10pm, hosts and guests of the legendary Duplex open mic night, 'Mostly Sondheim', reunite for an evening of story and song. Not for the faint of heart.

The free late-night open mic had, in its over-12 year run, played host to approximately 30,000 performances over 2,500 hours. Nominated for three MAC Awards, Mostly Sondheim had been the premier late night hangout for the musical theatre community since 2004.

Past hosts for the evening include Broadway and cabaret favorites, Ben Cameron, Marty Thomas, Todd Buonapone, Brandon Cutrell, Molly Pope, Michael Buchanan, Michelle Dowdy, Kate Pazakis, Eric Michael Krop, Danny Calvert, Lena Hall, Natalie Joy Johnson, Jason Michael Snow, Marissa Rosen, William Blake, Shanna Sharp, Drew Wutke, Garrit Guadan, and David Austin.

The illustrious cast will regale viewers with stories from the series illustrious past as well as performances from all past hosts and guests as well as sing-a-longs. During the broadcast, viewers will have the opportunity to donate to BC/EFA.

Tune in below!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You