VIDEO: THE MAMA ROSE SHOW Presents Christine Aziz

Christine Aziz can currently be seen on The Homemade Sketch Show!

Actress, singer and sketch comedian Christine Aziz, who can currently be seen on "The Homemade Sketch Show," is this week's special guest on Forest Hills, Queens, NYC-based actor and cabaret star Stephen S. Miller's "The Mama Rose Show."

Check out the episode below!

Those in the New York City area who want to see Christine Aziz on the big screen soon, can see her as she co-stars with Queens-based Shara Ashley Zeiger in the short comedy film "Secret Feminism" (directed by Zeiger) that will screen as part of the upcoming Festival of Cinema NYC Drive-In event on Thursday, Oct. 1 from 7:00pm-9:00pm at St. John's University in Queens. To purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite. Stephen S. Miller, aka "Mama Rose" will also be the host, along with Queens-based star of film and TV, Bonnie Rose, of Festival of Cinema NYC's Virtual Interviews with filmmakers that will feature both Zeiger and Aziz ahead of the festival. Be on the lookout for that soon.

Aziz recently played Grandma Who in the US National Tour of How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical and has played TV roles on "Covert Affairs" (USA), "12 Monkeys" (SyFy) and "The Firm" (NBC). She also created a cabaret show, Tea with Bea (at The Duplex, NYC). She has also worked as a celebrity vocal impersonator, her favorite diva being Céline Dion. Aziz began acting and singing at a young age. After performing in many theatrical productions and singing competitions in Ontario, Canada, Christine went to McGill University in Montreal to study Political Science and Theatre, and earned her Honours B.A. in 2004. Upon returning to Toronto, she completed the Second City Conservatory Program and later created a one woman musical, ELLAmentary, which was selected for Best of the Fringe in Toronto (2011) and was nominated for a Canadian Comedy Award for Best One Person Show (2012). After moving to New York City, Christine created and performed "Tea With Bea: A Tribute to Beatrice Lillie" (2018) at The Duplex in New York City with original songs by herself and Leeran Z. Raphaely. The show was created to honor the late great Beatrice Lillie, who was referred to as "The Funniest Woman in the World."

Read more about Christine Aziz at https://www.christineaziz.com/resume and watch her reel at https://www.christineaziz.com/reel.

Miller recently created "The Mama Rose Show" to inspire, uplift and entertain audiences in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each episode is filled with positivity and showcases the work of spectacular people in entertainment and the arts. New episodes are posted every Wednesday at Stephensmiller.com/themamaroseshow as well as on Youtube, and then are shared across all social media platforms.

Some of the recent guests on "The Mama Rose Show" include:

Ilene Kristen, Twice Daytime Emmy nominated actress from "One Life to Live" and "Ryan's Hope" and one of the stars of the original Broadway cast of Grease

Matthew Scott Montgomery, Disney Channel alum ("Sonny with a Chance," "So Random") and award-winning actor of Del Shores' play "Yellow"

"Sordid Lives" creator Del Shores and Emerson Collins, star of "A Very Sordid Wedding"

Before his return to the stage at the Hidden Cabaret in New York City in February 2020, Miller featured his talents in Special Education as a paraeducator in his hometown of Bridgewater, New Hampshire, as well as the chair of the drama program for the Newfound Memorial Middle School in which he completed six incredible productions with the students of the school. Stephen has a long range of theatrical extravaganzas including his work at New York City's Metropolitan Opera in the Children's chorus led by Elena Dore, as well as studying with the late Sanford Meisner. Stephen's favorite theatrical adventures include: Titanic, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, She Loves Me, West Side Story, Die Fledermaus. Directing: The Belle of Amherst (Off-Broadway), The Cover of Life (Off-Broadway), Love is a Bad Neighborhood (Off-Broadway). Stage Managing: 2071, The World We'll Leave Our Grandchildren (Off-Broadway), The Cherry Orchard (Off-Broadway), The Bare Truth (Off-Broadway), King John (Off-Broadway). Miller also recently made his London, England debut on Harold Sanditen's Open Mic Zoom, which can be viewed below!

Read more about Stephen S. Miller at https://www.stephensmiller.com/.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You