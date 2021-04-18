Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Rachel Resheff and Heath Saunders Guest Star on SOUP TROUPE ONLINE!

The stream goes live each week to rate soups within a variety of different categories, recall favorite soup memories, and more.

Apr. 18, 2021  

Tune in on Sunday, April 18 at 1PM EST for SOUP TROUPE ONLINE. Hosted by co-founder Danny Feldman (Hide and Seek) and co-president Dani Wergiles, BroadwayWorld's Favorite 2021 Livestream is streamed every weekend to discuss soups and more with special guests. Join Rachel Resheff (Fish in the Dark, The People in the Picture) and Heath Saunders (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, Alice by Heart) for stories, Q&As, and more.

Tune in below!

SOUP TROUPE ONLINE goes live each week to rate soups within a variety of different categories, recall favorite soup memories, and more. Started at French Woods Festival for the Performing Arts by Feldman alongside co-founder Cole Wright-Schaner, the troupe met weekly each summer prior to the shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. In an effort to keep soup in all of our lives, Feldman and Wergiles have moved their platform online, and have entertained Broadway stars from the companies of Jagged Little Pill, Dear Evan Hansen, Mrs. Doubtfire, Wicked, Mean Girls, Sing Street, The Prom, The Band's Visit, Something Rotten!, Newsies, Violet, SpongeBob Squarepants, Be More Chill, The Book of Mormon, Flying Over Sunset, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, The Phantom of the Opera, Fun Home, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, The Wolves, Avenue Q, Dames at Sea, Mary Poppins, Chaplin, Annie, The Play That Goes Wrong, The CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and more. STO's most recent episode included an appearance by Ryan Scott Oliver (35mm: A Musical Exhibition, Three Points of Contact).

More information on SOUP TROUPE ONLINE can be found on Instagram @souptroupeofficial, and on Facebook @SoupTroupeOnline.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Scenery Bags - Mamma Mia
Tech Crew Sticker
Ask Me About Broadway Unisex T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories
Broadway Alive Presents The Ellens Stardust Diner Alumni Reunion Tonight Photo

Broadway Alive Presents The Ellen's Stardust Diner Alumni Reunion Tonight

BWW Review: Rosemary Loar Soars to Jazzy Heights In CLOSE ENOUGH FOR LOVE Photo

BWW Review: Rosemary Loar Soars to Jazzy Heights In CLOSE ENOUGH FOR LOVE

PIANO BAR LIVE! Streams This Tuesday With Guests Yvette Clark, Mark Hartman, Michael Kirk Photo

PIANO BAR LIVE! Streams This Tuesday With Guests Yvette Clark, Mark Hartman, Michael Kirk Lane, Ty Stephens, Lennie Watts, and Reverand Yolanda

BWW Review: Jason Graae PERFECT HERMANY Tells A Tale of Superlative Art, Music, and Friend Photo

BWW Review: Jason Graae PERFECT HERMANY Tells A Tale of Superlative Art, Music, and Friendship


More Hot Stories For You

  • SCHOOL OF ROCK Will Be Presented at Shouson Theatre, Hong Kong Arts Centre This Month
  • Hong Kong Digital Asset Exchange Launches First NFT Trading Platform in Hong Kong
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • Hong Kong Repertory Theatre Announces 2021-22 Season