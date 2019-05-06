VIDEO: Keep The Music Playing with Roslyn Kind's Daytime Emmy Awards In Memoriam Performance

Roslyn Kind performs HOW DO YOU KEEP THE MUSIC PLAYING for in memoriam portion of 46th Daytime Emmy Awards.

Roslyn Kind is a dynamic, multi-talented entertainer who has forged a successful career in all facets of entertainment from critically acclaimed recordings to sold-out performances on Broadway and in top concert venues and nightclubs the world over. A vibrant musical artist, Ms. Kind is familiar to both national and international audiences for her headlining appearances at some of the most prestigious venues including Lincoln Center, The Greek Theater and London's Café Royal. In 2006 she made her long awaited and rapturously received Carnegie Hall debut with her frequent musical collaborator and friend, Michael Feinstein.

She began her performing career while still in her teens with the release of her first album, Give Me You, followed by her second album This is Roslyn Kind. A whirlwind of performing activity followed including engagements at the nation's top nightclubs and three appearances on The Ed Sullivan Show prior to her New York debut at the Plaza Hotel's legendary Persian Room.

On Broadway, she starred in the crowd-pleasing musical revue 3 from Brooklyn. Additional theatrical credits include the Off-Broadway production of Show Me Where the Good Times Are, Leader of the Pack, Ferguson the Tailor and the critically lauded Los Angeles production of William Finn's Elegies.

Ms. Kind's extensive list of television credits include the film Switched at Birth, multiple episodes of NBC's Gimme a Break, Throb and a humorously memorable turn as herself on CBS's The Nanny, showcasing her talent as a songwriter in a performance of her composition, Light of Love. She also performed the title song for the made-for-TV movie Not Just Another Affair. Ms. Kind has appeared on virtually every major talk/variety show including the Tonight Show, Saturday Night Live, Entertainment Tonight, Access Hollywood and Good Morning America. In motion pictures, Ms. Kind has had starring roles in The Underachievers and I'm Going to Be Famous.





