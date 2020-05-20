Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Anya Turner & Robert Grusecki Release Three New #SongsOfComfort

Singer-songwriters Anya Turner & Robert Grusecki invite you to join them in The Music Room for three new songs. Inspired by Yo-Yo Ma's #SongsOfComfort the team is writing and recording a video album about daily life "on pause" in New York City.

Anya Turner & Robert Grusecki are recent recipients of a Bistro Award for Outstanding Songwriting. Their songs have been covered by Donna McKechnie. Karen Akers, Steve Ross, and Baayork Lee's NAAP Broadway Community Chorus. More info about their work and recordings at AnyaRobertMusic.com


