VIDEO: Anya Turner & Robert Grusecki Release Three New #SongsOfComfort

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Singer-songwriters Anya Turner & Robert Grusecki invite you to join them in The Music Room for three new songs. Inspired by Yo-Yo Ma's #SongsOfComfort the team is writing and recording a video album about daily life "on pause" in New York City.

See their latest songs below!

Anya Turner & Robert Grusecki are recent recipients of a Bistro Award for Outstanding Songwriting. Their songs have been covered by Donna McKechnie. Karen Akers, Steve Ross, and Baayork Lee's NAAP Broadway Community Chorus. More info about their work and recordings at AnyaRobertMusic.com

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You