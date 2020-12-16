Tyler Mount Stops By SOUP TROUPE ONLINE!

Tune in on Saturday, December 19 at 1PM EST for SOUP TROUPE ONLINE. Hosted by co-founder Danny Feldman (Hide and Seek) and co-president Dani Wergiles, the livestream is streamed every weekend to discuss soups and more with special guests.

Join Tyler Mount (The Tyler Mount Vlog) for stories, Q&As, and more.

Click below to watch!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S4El9GcgbeI

SOUP TROUPE ONLINE goes live each week to rate soups within a variety of different categories, recall favorite soup memories, and more. Started at French Woods Festival for the Performing Arts by Feldman alongside co-founder Cole Wright-Schaner, the troupe met weekly each summer prior to the shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an effort to keep soup in all of our lives, Feldman and Wergiles have moved their platform online, and have entertained Broadway stars from the companies of Jagged Little Pill, Dear Evan Hansen, Mrs. Doubtfire, Wicked, Sing Street, The Prom, The Band's Visit, Something Rotten!, Newsies, Violet, SpongeBob Squarepants, Be More Chill, The Book of Mormon, Fun Home, Avenue Q, The Play That Goes Wrong, and more. STO's most recent episode included appearances by Billy Recce (A Musical About Star Wars) and Adam Wachter (Tarrytown).