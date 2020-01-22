Two Worlds Entertainment Celebrates The Music Of The Sherman Brothers At Feinstein's/54 Below

Two Worlds Entertainment, New York's newest entertainment company committed to bridging the worlds of pop and theatre through entertainment experiences, announces the inaugural concert of their REWORKED series with the music of The Sherman Brothers on February 11, 2020 at Feinsteins/54 Below. Aligned with their overarching artistic mission, REWORKED takes classic composers from the 20th century and rebrands the sound and feel of the celebrated songbook for a modern and contemporary audience.

Exploring the legacy of the great Sherman Brothers known for writing the most performed song of all time, It's a Small World (After All) and the film scores of Mary Poppins, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and more, the evening will feature voices straight from the Broadway stage and beyond. Arranged and Music Directed by Andy Grobengieser (Aladdin, King Kong, Groundhog Day), the evening will welcome vocalists Caitlyn Caughell (Broadway: Newsies, National Tours: Bridges Of Madison County, Finding Neverland), Julie Foldesi (Broadway: Sunday In The Park With George, Newsies, South Pacific), Teddy Trice (National Tour: The Book of Mormon) , Vishal Vaidya (Broadway: Groundhog Day), and additional backup vocals by Stephanie Scuderi. Reworked will also introduce Westchester Teen vocalist Katie Abt, who was chosen from a large pool of talent from TWE's CASTED workshop series which is held frequently throughout Westchester, NY to cultivate the next generation of theater talent.

"It is important for us to take classic songs and make sure they live on through the changing times and sounds of today's music and theater genre," explains TWE co-founder and the evening's producer, Jeff Malone. Director and co-founder Richard Grasso adds "An evening with the wonderful Sherman Brothers will enlighten audiences with the tunes of their childhood and we are looking forward to together examining them under the lens of our current world with fresh orchestrations."

Additionally, the REWORKED band includes Pete Donovan on bass, Isaac Hayward as the Assistant MD/cello/guitar/keys, Zach Mullings on drums, and Simon Kafka on guitars.

REWORKED will be presented on Tuesday February 11th at 7:00 p.m. at Feinstein's/54 Below, located at 254 W. 54th Street, and accessible by the 1, B, C, D, E, N, Q and R trains.

Tickets start at $40 with a $25 food and beverage minimum and can be purchased at (646) 476-3551 or https://54below.com/events/the-music-of-the-sherman-brothers





