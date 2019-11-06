Two Time Tony Award Winner Michael Cerveris and More Will Join The Skivvies Holiday Show I TOUCH MY ELF at Joe's Pub

The Skivvies will be performing their holiday show I TOUCH MY ELF at Joe's Pub 12/3 at 9:30. Tickets at joespub.com.

Special guests for the show are two time Tony Award Winner Michael Cerveris and Kimberley Kaye, Tom Berklund, Marti Gould Cummings, Jonah Platt, Natalie Joy Johnson, David Perlman, Natalie Weiss, Kevin Zak, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Juson Williams and The Inspirational Chorus.

The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, award-winning NYC actor/musicians doing stripped down versions of eclectic covers and comedic, genre-hopping mashups. Not only are the arrangements stripped down - cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica - but the Skivvies literally strip down to their underwear to perform. It's undie-rock at its finest. Featured in People Magazine's Hottest Bodies Issue as the Most Playful performers, the Wall Street Journal calls them "highly original...smart...ingenious". Molina (Rock of Ages, Sweeney Todd, Candide) and Cearley (Pageant, A Midsummer Night's Dream, All Shook Up) started The Skivvies on YouTube becoming sensations with their covers of artists like Robyn, Carole King and Rihanna. Their live show, featuring Tony winning special guests, is wildly fun, packed with big voices and crazy harmonies. But no pants.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You