Truth Future Bachman Will Perform Trans Day of Visibility Concert at Joe’s Pub

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Truth Future Bachman returns to Joe’s Pub in a one-of-a-kind homecoming performance on Tuesday, March 25 at 7pm . This special event showcases music from Truth’s anthology of queer/trans superhero musicals, Shapeshifters, and features some of NYC’s finest talent.



From its beginnings at Joe's Pub and The Public Theater’s “Queer and Now” in 2019, Shapeshifters has become a defining work in queer musical theater. Its annual premieres at Lincoln Center (Luna & the Starbodies, SKYWARD: An Endling Elegy, and Second Sight) reimagine the othering of queerness and transness as a gift to empower diverse casts and audiences. Weaving three of the most compelling cultural threads of our moment: musical theater, gender fluidity, and superhero sci-fi parables, Shapeshifters is a celebration of risk, transformation, and embracing the hero within.

The concert will feature performances by Ebonee Noel (FBI), Garnet Williams (Jellicle Ball), Zia (Rent), Z Infante (Kiss My Aztec), Saul Nache, Jordan Rutter-Covatto, and others. Josh Kight (Hamilton, Sondheimia) is musical director.

Truth Future Bachman is a nonbinary composer, vocalist, and writer of socially focused musicals. They were recently featured in Teen Vogue and Runnersworld. Select original musicals: Second Sight (Lincoln Center), Skyward: An Endling Elegy (Lincoln Center, Powerhouse), Luna & the Starbodies (Lincoln Center, Powerhouse Theatre), Horsemanship (Princeton Arts Fellowship), Shapeshifters (Musical Theatre Factory, The Delacorte), FARMED: A Live Podcast Album (WNYC, Twenty Summers, Joe's Pub), Chasing Fear (Cygnet, UCSD Amphitheater). Truth has authored 13 full length musicals, and musically directed, supervised, or performed in nearly 100 off Broadway musicals and plays. Their work has premiered at La MaMa E.T.C., Powerhouse, Princeton, Playbill, The Greene Space, Twenty Summers, SoHo Rep, Rattlestick, New Dramatists, La Jolla Playhouse, Goodspeed, Kickstarter, and Musical Theatre Factory, among others.

2025 Johnny Mercer Writers Grove resident, 2024 Frank Young Grantee, 2024 Jonathan Larson Award Finalist, 2024 Gaudino Creative Fellow, and last year ran four out of seven World Major Marathons in the first ever non-binary race category - representing trans athletes in running worldwide. www.truthbachman.com

Comments