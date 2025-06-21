Travis Moser to Headline Cabaret Aboard the Sea Cloud Spirit Cruise Ship

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed cabaret and concert artist Travis Moser will bring his signature blend of storytelling and song to the high seas this summer, headlining a one-of-a-kind Cabaret Cultivated Journey aboard the Sea Cloud Spirit from August 2–11, 2025. This exclusive sailing marks the first time Sea Cloud Cruises has paired its legendary tall ship experience with a curated live performance series.

Moser, known for his sold-out shows across the U.S., will present a specially crafted program blending Broadway, pop-rock, and American standards—featuring the music of Rodgers & Hart, Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel, Sondheim, and more. He’ll be joined by longtime collaborator and acclaimed music director Drew Wutke, performing on the ship’s Steinway & Sons grand piano.

“There’s something magical about performing in an intimate space where every note and lyric can truly land,” says Moser. “To do that while sailing the Adriatic, surrounded by history and beauty, is a dream come true.”

The voyage – “The Enchanting Croatian Coast” – departs roundtrip from Venice and includes stops in Dubrovnik, Hvar, and other coastal gems, with two full days under sail. Sea Cloud Spirit is one of the few ships permitted to dock in Venice’s Grand Canal, offering guests a rare and romantic arrival just steps from St. Mark’s Square.

Moser’s presence aboard Sea Cloud Spirit reflects a shared sensibility: a love of artistry, individuality, and the joy of slowing down. His performances—intimate, expressive, and deeply personal—mirror the cruise line’s ethos of discovering the difference and enjoying great attention to every little detail.

This is not your typical Broadway-at-sea experience. It’s a bespoke cultural journey, where music, travel, and luxury converge in a setting as refined as it is rare. Moser’s most recent show, “Someday Soon: The Songs of Judy Collins,” recently completed a tour across the country. His previous show, “Just One Look: The Songs of Linda Ronstadt,” paid homage to the legendary goddess of music and debuted at New York’s famed The Green Room 42. This will mark his debut onboard Sea Cloud Spirit and with Sea Cloud Cruises.

Upcoming voyages on Sea Cloud Spirit include open bar, all meals with exclusive wine and beer selections, water sports, port charges, gratuities and welcome bottle of champagne upon embarkation. Fall Sale Fares per person, based on double occupancy are from $8,545 with a $2,500 stateroom and a $3,500 suite credit when booked by December 20, 2024. For more information on Sea Cloud Cruises, contact your travel advisor, call 1-888-732-2568, e-mail reservations@seacloud.com or visit www.seacloud.com.

About Travis Moser

Travis Moser is a cabaret, concert, and recording artist known for his solo shows across the U.S. His current tour, Someday Soon: The Songs of Judy Collins, created for City Winery venues, has featured guests including Tony Award-winner Judy Kaye and Tony Award-nominee Melissa Errico. His previous show, Just One Look: The Songs of Linda Ronstadt, debuted at NYC’s The Green Room 42. He’s also performed This Can't Be Love: The Songs of Rodgers and Hart at 54 Below and Joe’s Pub. Moser was recognized in the Guinness Book of World Records as a featured vocalist in the Metropolitan Room's Longest Variety Show.

