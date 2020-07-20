Trans Voices Cabaret Presents Upcoming Virtual Performance, A QUEER DATE NIGHT

Trans Voices Cabaret, New York City's premier performance troupe featuring transgender, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming singerswill present a virtual performance in A Queer Date Night on Saturday, Juy 25th, 2020 in conjunction with the launch of Queer Wedding Collective..

Veteran TVC performers Donnie Cianciotto (Southern Comfort, The Public Theater), Joshuah Dominique (It Takes One, Philidelphia Fringe), Kat Griffin (HERE AND THERE, The 5th Avenue Theatre), Ryan Lisa (Spring Awakening, Encore Theatre), Will Shishmanian (co-composer Camp Morning Wood, Playwright's Horizons), and TVC newcomer Sav Souza (Lempika, Williamstown Theatre Festival) will provide an evening of romantic and queer-themed songs suitable for the virtual date night of your dreams. Proceeds from this event will be in part donated to this vital arts organization that needs our support during this critical time.

Created in 2017 by Donnie Cianciotto to highlight the talents of TGNC performers, the NYC branch of Trans Voices Cabaret (which has additional branches in Chicago and London) performs every other month in the cabaret theater at The Duplex. "Our last live performance was in February and we have unfortunately had to cancel two performances since then because of the pandemic," Cianciotto says. "We're grateful to have an opportunity to perform with Queer Wedding Collective, and intend to create more virtual content in the future."

The Queer Wedding Collective is a Facebook community and social resource dedicated to supporting, affirming, centering and celebrating the queer experience in love and family and all of our diverse expressions of it all. The QWC is founded & hosted exclusively by LGBTQIA+ identifying wedding & events professionals and populated by LGBTQIA+ folx who may be thinking about or getting married, or celebrating other important life events.

Prior to the live virtual Cabaret event in the evening (depending on ticketing level),QWC is offering a fully integrated and new in-home experience for you and your loved one(s) designed by queer event professionals! Before the lights go up on our Trans Voices Cabaret artists and the QWC, you and yours will pamper yourselves with a live Beauty & Grooming session with Sophie Marcs Beauty. They are also offering the opportunity to capture your love during this socially-distant time with a virtual photoshoot session with Kate Alison Photography (to be scheduled via Calendly, will not occur on July 25th). You'll also receive our QWC Digital Date Night Kit, crafted by our team of trusted queer event professionals. The QWC Digital Date Night Kit includes a do-it-yourself Ambiance Guide, our how-to's to creating a romantic vibe in your living space created by Emily Monus Events, and our QWC Dining Guide (shopping list, recipe, and beverage pairings) created exclusively for QWCxTVC by queer chef Nora Kaywin, so you can craft the ultimate at-home dinner and a show experience - with their expert guidance!

For more information on Trans Voices Cabaret, please visit www.transvoicescabaret.com. You can also visit Trans Voices Cabaret on Instagram @transvoicescabaret and on Facebook to see featured performances by TGNC artists across the globe.

Performers:

Donnie Cianciotto (he/him or they/them) is the founder and director of Trans Voices Cabaret, and is delighted to be collaborating with Queer Wedding Collective. Donnie has been seen onstage at The Public Theater, The Secret Theatre, 54 Below, Joe's Pub, NYMF, The Cutting Room, The Duplex, The Vineyard Theater, The Times Center, Le Poisson Rouge, The Slipper Room, and more. He is featured in in Seth Rudetsky's What the World Needs Now dance music video with Broadway For Orlando, has appeared in videos for NowThis, Buzzfeed and VICE News, and is the subject of the Emmy award-winning documentary short, DONNIE, (dir. Ania Augustowska) about his experiences as a transgender man in America. DONNIE was on track to be released this year as a full-length documentary until COVID-19 had other plans. A passionate activist for the transgender, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming community, Donnie encourages those who are able to please donate directly to TGNC artists who are financially and economically impacted by the shutdown. He also really wants you to wear a mask when you go outside so he can get back to work as soon as possible! Instagram: @thedonniecianciotto

Joshuah Dominique (they/them) is thrilled to be joining this delightfully queer group of artists for such a fun night. Joshuah is a New York City based performer, creator, and educator who graduated from the University of the Arts and the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center. Some previous credits include; Nurse Kathy in the Elementary Spacetime Show (Powerhouse),Colin Goldchild in The Eleventh Hour (Town Stages), and their solo cabaret It Takes One (Philadelphia Fringe). Follow them on twitter and instagram to find out about more upcoming projects and the like @JoshuahDSimpson. Long live Patti LuPone!

Kat Griffin is an NYC based AEA Actor represented by Clear Talent Group. Recent Pre-Plague Credits include PLAY ON! Shakespeare Festival Off Broadway at Classic Stage Company, and HERE AND THEIR with The 5th Avenue Theatre. They have performed at 54Below, Joe's Pub, and other iconic NYC venues, and are currently riding out 2020 in their NYC apartment with their 5 year old black cat, Azula. Kat's Venmo is @Kat-Griffin123 and appreciates any help in this scary time. They would also like to encourage you to donate anything you can directly to trans artists in need; Organizations like ForTheGworls, TheOkraProject, BlackTransTravelFund, and Emergency_Release_Fund are doing incredible work redistributing their donations to help the community.

Ryan Lisa (she/they) is a gender-fluid performer, model, and queer artist recently graduated from NYU Tisch School of the Arts. Her work is most recently been centered around changing the way that people view bodies in public and performance spaces. The human body is beautiful and we need to take better care of trans bodies in our world. Some favorite musical theatre credits include Lulu in Cabaret & Moritz in Spring Awakening. Ryan Lisa was recently seen as a female swing in the downton immersive production "Unmaking toulouse Lautrec" at Madame X. Instagram: @ryan__lisa Ryanslowe.com

Will Shishmanian is a musical theater composer/lyricist, singer/songwriter, and freelance guitarist, bassist, and producer based in Queens, NY. He wrote music and lyrics for "Addy & Dahlia: A Fairytale Musical," which had a concert production sponsored by Planned Parenthood's Out for Health program in January 2019 at the Secret Theater in NYC. He was also one of the composers for "Camp Morning Wood," which premiered off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons in 2019. Shishmanian has had selections of his work featured at Joe's Pub at the 2019 Trans Day of Visibility Cabaret, on Aural Compass Project's LGBTQ showcase at Opera America in 2019, at at Trans Voices Cabaret at The Duplex. Shishmanian has also released two EPs of his solo music, and a full length album "Steps" under the artist name Will Shish. He is currently working on two new musicals, two new EPs of his solo music, and has a single, "Moonlight" coming out on July 31st on all streaming platforms. He graduated with a bachelor's of music in composition from Ithaca College.

