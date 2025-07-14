Tracee Beazer Joins MOMS' NIGHT OUT: THE CONCERT SERIES At The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tracee Beazer will join Moms' Night Out: The Summer Show will play at The Green Room 42 on July 26th at 7pm.

Tracee Beazer is the proud mama to Isaac. Tracee was most recently seen in The Maltz Jupiter Theater production of Good People ( Kate), The Color Purple at The Muny (Shug Avery) and NY City Center Encores' The Tap Dance Kid (Carole). Broadway credits include, Frozen (Bulda) Something Rotten!; Honeymoon in Vegas, Holler If Ya Hear Me, Memphis, The Wedding Singer, Good Vibrations and Hairspray. Off-Broadway: Radiant Baby, Two Gentlemen of Verona and The Pirates of Penzance. Film/TV: The Best Man: The Final Chapter; Bedlam: The Series; The Baker and the Beauty, God Friended Me, Rise, House of Cards, Law & Order: SVU; Spinning Into Butter; Camp; Gen 18:13-14.

Produced and directed by Tony Award Nominee Megan Minutillo, "Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series" is the premiere cabaret series that celebrates mothers in the theatre, film, and television industry through a night of storytelling and song.

Previously announced performers include Laura D'Andre (The Play That Goes Wrong), Jonathan Dinklage (Hamilton), Missy Dowse (Lucky Stiff), Briana Carlson Goodman (Ragtime), Savannah Frazier (Amazing Grace), Kailee Graham (Abduction, NYMF), Ilene Graff (Promises, Promises, Mr. Belvedere), Alicia Krakauer (NEXT: Bridge The Gap), Ali Stroker (Oklahoma, Spring Awakening), Pearl Sun (Come From Away, If/Then). Music direction by Emily Cohn.

Stay tuned for cast and creative announcements, and follow @momsnightoutconcert on Instagram for behind-the-scenes fun and additional updates.