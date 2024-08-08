Tony Nominee Charles Busch Returns to 54 Below with a Brand New Show

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 Below will welcome back legendary cabaret entertainer Charles Busch with his new show My Leading Ladies on March 21 & 22 at 7pm.

Patron/Member presale begins on Fri, Aug 9 at 12pm. Tickets go on sale to the General Public on Thur, Aug 15 at 12pm.

Tony Award® nominated actor/playwright/cabaret entertainer Charles Busch returns with a new show of stories and songs devoted to the women who have inspired him from show business legends to the remarkable aunt who raised him. A two-time MAC Award winner and Bistro Award honoree, Charles has created a unique place in the cabaret world as a sensitive musical interpreter and as a hilarious and touching teller of tales. Accompanied at the piano by Jono Mainelli, the eclectic songbook will include the best of Harold Arlen, Kurt Weill, and Stephen Sondheim.

Charles Busch: My Leading Ladies plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 21 & 22 at 7pm. Cover charges are $56.50 (includes $6.50 in fees) – $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). Premiums are $111.50 (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/CharlesBusch. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

