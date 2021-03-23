Tommy Davidson and Bruce Vilanch Join This Week's QUARANTINE, CABARET AND COCKTAILS

Online talk show Quarantine, Cabaret and Cocktails, created on a lark during the pandemic, has become a mainstay of Thursday night viewing since it premiered 49 weeks ago.

This week, the casual chat-fest produced and hosted by entertainer and LML Music founder, Lee Lessack, and actor and frequent SNL regular, Robert Bannon, welcomes 2 funny men: In Living Color's Tommy Davidson, and six-time Emmy winning comedy writer, Bruce Vilanch.

Bruce Vilanch is known to many as a four year contestant on Hollywood Squares, and his writing pedigree includes multiple Oscar, Grammy and Tony and Emmy Awards shows. He wrote his pal Bette Midler's 1974 Broadway show Clams on the Half Shell and co-wrote Divine Madness for her in 1980. Vilanch began his career writing features for the Chicago Tribune, and has become one of the most in-demand writers in the entertainment business. He has also been the recipient of a number of awards for his work in support of AIDS charities and LGBTQ rights charities.

The show airs live every Thursday evening at 7PM EST and 4PM PST. Log in here to join the fun, hear guests talk G-Rated dirt and really let their hair down.