Tom Wopat Launches WEDNESDAYS WITH WOPAT Five-Week Residency At The Beach Cafe

Tom Wopat will headline "Wednesdays with Wopat," a five-week residency at The Beach Café (1326 Second Avenue), starting on Wednesday, October 23 at 8:30 PM. The first evening will focus on jazz standards, followed by shows of Sinatra classics (October 30), Broadway hits (November 6), singer/songwriter ballads (November 13), and a night featuring highlights of the run (November 20). Wopat will be joined by his longtime music director Tedd Firth on piano, in addition to Peter Grant on drums, and Ed Howard on bass, with Wopat himself featured on guitar.

TOM WOPAT, first entering the national consciousness as "Luke" in the iconic TV series "The Dukes of Hazzard," has been performing in stage musicals since the age of 12. Raised on a Wisconsin dairy farm, educated at the UW-Madison, Wopat has enjoyed a multi-faceted career in film, television, on the Broadway stage, and singing in venues as varied as Carnegie Hall, the Grand Ole Opry, and the Hollywood Bowl. He has also recorded 12 albums in the last 35 years, the most recent being July's release, the eponymous singer/songwriter-styled Wopat. Stephen Holden of The New York Times has called Wopat's singing "like Sinatra in his glory days... easy and perfectly natural."

Beginning with a starring role in 1978's I Love My Wife, Tom has enjoyed a great deal of success on Broadway, including critically acclaimed work in plays such as The Trip to Bountiful and Glengarry Glenn Ross. Noted for his portrayal of leading men in a number of musicals, his Broadway career has been crowned by a pair of Tony nominations, one for Annie Get Your Gun in 1999, and again in 2008 for A Catered Affair. Wopat recently added to his television credits with a guest-starring role in "Madam Secretary." His favorite big screen experience is a featured role in Quentin Tarantino's Django Unchained.

TOM WOPAT will perform "Wednesdays with Wopat" at The Beach Café (1326 Second Avenue, New York, NY 10029) starting on Wednesday, October 23 at 8:30 PM. Each show has a $20-35 cover charge, in addition to a $20 food and beverage minimum. For tickets please call (212) 988-7299. Proper Attire Required.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You