Todd Buonopane and Michael Buchanan to Present SONGS THAT MADE US GAY at The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 will present Todd Buonopane & Michael Buchanan in SONGS THAT MADE US GAY on November 20th at 9:30pm. The show will be live in person or streaming for 24 hours.

Todd Buonopane (30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Spelling Bee, R&H's Cinderella) and Michael Buchanan (Book of Mormon, The Addams Family, Cry Baby) have been friends for nearly 20 years. And they've been gay even longer than that! But how did they get soooooo gay? Michael and Todd will explore that query with the songs of Broadway, 80's pop and even the Muppets!

SONGS THAT MADE US GAY comes to the Green Room after two hit engagements in Provincetown.

The SONGS THAT MADE US GAY band features Eric Wharton on Bass, Chris McWilliams on drums, and music director Mark Galinovsky on piano.

Todd Buonopane & Michael Buchanan in SONGS THAT MADE US GAY plays the Green Room 42 on November 20th at 9:30pm. Audiences can experience the show live and in person or stream from the comfort of their own home. Tickets start at $19. Tickets and information are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2209140®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthegreenroom42.venuetix.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Todd Buonopane has appeared on Broadway as Jean-Michel in Cinderella, Roger in Grease, Amos in Chicago and many characters in ...Spelling Bee. He has toured the U.S. with The Play That Goes Wrong, Godspell and Chicago (which he has also performed in Dubai, Seoul and Tokyo). Off-Broadway credits include The Butter & Egg Man, Henry & Mudge, and The New Yorkers at City Center Encores! Regionally, he has performed at the Alliance, The Old Globe, Asolo Rep, MUNY, Signature, Pasadena Playhouse, 5th Avenue, Ordway, Papermill Playhouse, Goodspeed, Maine State and Barrington. TV credits include roles on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Braindead, Grey's Anatomy, Law & Order: CI, and 30 Rock (as Weinerslav). As a cabaret artist, he's created the shows All Washed Up and Lying In The Driveway & Other Stories.

Michael Buchanan has been seen as Elder Grant/Church/Cunningham u/s in The Book Of Mormon (1st National Tour); The Addams Family (Broadway, Chicago, 1st National Tour); Cry Baby (Broadway, La Jolla Playhouse); Bobby Strong, Urinetown (Chicago - 2006 Joseph Jefferson Award Winner -Best Actor in a Musical); Fat Camp (Off Broadway); Play It Cool (Off Broadway); The Golden Apple (NYCC Encores!); The Producers (Maltz Jupiter); White Noise (Chicago); Hair (Woof, Arizona Theatre Co.), Mame (Kennedy Center), The Pirates Of Penzance (Guthrie). Michael has also had years of nightlife and cabaret experience, including the solo shows "Michael Buchanan: Why Not?" & "Michael Buchanan: Just Because" benefitting BCEFA & REAF performed on the west coast. insta: @michaelwbuchanan