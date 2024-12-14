Tim Connell Returns to The Green Room 42 with an Encore of 'TIS THE SEASON

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tim Connell, 2023 Bistro Award Recipient, will return to The Green Room 42 with an encore of 'TIS THE SEASON on Monday, December 30, 2024.

After a critically acclaimed debut at TheGreenRoom42 with his holiday show, ‘TIS THE SEASON, Tim Connell returns for an encore performance. His inimitable aesthetic of story and song woven together will be sure to sooth one's holiday spirit. In addition to cherished holiday classics, the evening will include funny, irreverent, and not-so-classic holiday selections, as well as reflections and observations that speak to the meaning of this extraordinary time of year. A guaranteed holiday tonic for the soul!

Connell will be joined on stage with Musical Director James Followell, Sean Conly on Bass and Ray Marchica on Drums. The show is directed by Mark Chmiel.

Accompanied by collaborator-musical director, James Followell, Connell imbues every cabaret show with humor and charm. Featured in Broadwayworld's The Days of Cabaret Gratitude 2023, he's been dubbed The Bona Fide. In 2022, BroadwayWorld tagged him as “one to look out for in the cabaret-concert circuit.”

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Comments