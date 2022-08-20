Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tickets Available For Michael Anthony Theatrical's Lights.. Camera.. BROADWAY Playing Chelsea Table And Stage

Spend the night celebrating movie musicals.

Aug. 20, 2022  

Tickets Available For Michael Anthony Theatrical's Lights.. Camera.. BROADWAY Playing Chelsea Table And Stage

From stage to screen and screen to stage, Michael Anthony Theatrical debuts their latest production, Lights... Camera... BROADWAY at Chelsea Table and Stage. The evening will celebrate those movie musicals that we treasure near and dear to our hearts such as 9 to 5, Carousel, Beetlejuice, Chicago, Dreamgirls, Footloose, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Color Purple, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Mean Girls, Moulin Rouge, Newsies, Once, Pretty Woman, Sister Act, Rent and more! Produced by Michael Anthony Theatrical, this one-night engagement on Friday, August 26th will play Chelsea Table and Stage at 7:00pm.

The evening will feature performances by Alyssa Wray, Brian Rodriguez, Callie Atkinson, Caleb Adams (The Sound of Music National Tour, Once National Tour,) Chase McCall (MAT's The Music of: Ghost, Rent 20th Anniversary National Tour,) Chloe Savit (Into The Woods, Guys and Dolls,) Elayna Garner (Passing Strange, Dreamgirls,) Emily Goulazian (MAT's Queen of the Night, MAT's History Has Its Eyes On You,) Emily Jeanne Phillips (Elf National Tour, Cats National Tour,) Gabrielle Mariella (The Visitor, Almost Famous Workshops,) Grace Ellis Solomon (Into The Woods, Alice in Wonderland,) Hannah Elowitz, Henry O'Connell (Into The Woods, Pippin,) James Schultz (How The Grinch Stole Christmas National Tour,) Jillian Mitchell (Carmina Burana, Heartbreakers in Hell,) Joseph Oliveri (Jersey Boys, A Year With Frog and Toad,) Kate Coffey (BCEFA Broadway Backwards, MAT's History Has Its Eyes On You,) Kirsten Ayala (MAT's The Holiday Special, Nickelodeon Universe,) Lindsey Litka (MAT's The Music of: Waitress, MAT's The Holiday Special,) Matty Montes (Songs for a New World, Jesus Christ Superstar,) Olivia White (MAT's History Has It's Eyes On You, The Color Purple,) Robin Dunavant (Singin' In The Rain, Mamma Mia,) Ross Coughlin (Spongebob, Sticks and Stones,) Tali Golergant (MAT's The Holiday Special,) Tali Green, and Zachary Love (The Wild Party, Hunchback of Notre Dame.) This production is produced and directed by Michael Restaino, associate directed by Daniel Sims and musical directed by Skyler Fortgang.

Chelsea Table + Stage is New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and music. Offering a wide variety of American-fare menu items, with curated wine + cocktails, audiences can experience some of the best touring performers in the world featured alongside local emerging artists. Chelsea Table + Stage opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. Chelsea Table + Stage is located at 152 West 26th Street, inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com.


