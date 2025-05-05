Three Performances Added Of Adam Sank's BAD DATES At Stonewall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Adam Sank's "Bad Dates: A One-Man Show About Many Men has added three dates at The Stonewall Inn! Performances will take place on Sunday, May 18, Sunday, June 22 (Pride Week!), and Sunday, July 27.

All shows begin at 6:00PM (Doors open at 5:30PM)

About the Show:

After winning two Broadway World Cabaret Awards and playing to sold-out crowds across the country, comedian Adam Sank's shockingly funny one-man-show, "Bad Dates," returns to its original venue – upstairs at the legendary Stonewall Inn, in New York City.

“Bad Dates” originally premiered at Stonewall in the summer of 2023, after which it ran for two weeks of sold-out shows at the Foundry in Wilton Manors, FL, as well as two sold-out nights at Oscar’s Palm Springs. It went on to play successful engagements at the Broadwater Theater's Main Stage in Los Angeles and the Diversionary Theatre in San Diego in late 2024.

BroadwayWorld.com calls the show “Queer comedy gold” and says: “Adam is hysterical and his storytelling is deep, layered and sincere.”

Lavender after Dark says: “Sank’s ‘Bad Dates’ is sexy, smart, and funny. But it also has its very provocative moments… not just hilarious but also more relevant than ever…”

Veteran comedian Adam Sank (“Last Comic Standing,” “The Today Show,” Vh-1’s “I Love the 2000s”) came out of retirement with this show about one gay man’s fruitless 30-year-search for lasting love. From the future politician who kept stealing his Neosporin to the blue-blooded control freak who freaked out over a butt-bath, Adam’s dating stories are ribald and hilarious… until he turns the tables with one that is shocking and tragic.

“In that past, all my shows have been a random series of jokes, and one of the reasons I retired was because that was no longer satisfying,” Sank says. “In returning to the stage, I wanted to try something different. ‘Bad Dates’ is about a single idea, which is the fact that I’ve spent half my life hunting for men, and what the cost of that is. And while I hope people laugh at most of the show, I’m also hoping they take away something genuine and heartfelt.”

The Stonewall Inn admits patrons 21 and over only. Graphic language and sensitive content. Audience discretion is advised.

