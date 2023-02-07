Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Work of Amy Engelhardt To Be Featured in WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME 5 at 54 Below

The Work of Amy Engelhardt To Be Featured in WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME 5 at 54 Below

You’ll hear songs that make you laugh, songs that make you cry, and songs that make you think differently about the world around you…

Feb. 07, 2023  
The work of Amy Engelhardt will be featured in Women of The Wings Volume 5 - March 4th at 54 Below.
Composer/lyricist/Jersey Girl AMY ENGELHARDT scored OBA Best New Musical nominee/Richard Rodgers Award finalist BASTARD JONES at the cell theatre (Resident Artist). Other credit include: ANNIE DREAM WILL DO (book/music/lyrics, Prospect Theatre Musical Writers Lab), TRIPTYCH (book/music/lyrics, NYTransit Museum commission), CONTACT (lyrics, CenterStage Seattle) and A COMEDY OF ERAS (Flying Karamazov Brothers). Her solo play with original music, IMPACT will premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in summer 2023. A MAC Songwriting Award winner, Amy co-created TUNE IN TIME, NYC's Musical Theater Game Show with Heather Shields, and from 1998-2012, Amy wrote, recorded, produced and toured with Grammy-nominated, genre-busting band The Bobs. Proud member of ASCAP, Maestra and the Dramatists Guild. www.amyengelhardt.com
Women of The Wings is an evening of new work and classic favorites. You'll hear songs that make you laugh, songs that make you cry, and songs that make you think differently about the world around you... all created by women who have made their mark on musical theatre.

Created, produced, and directed by Megan Minutillo, with music direction by Nissa Kahle.

Previously include G. Victoria Campbell, Chloe Geller, Julia Sonya Koyfman, Hayley Goldenberg, Nicky Phillips, Erin J. Riefler, Zonia Tsang. Performanes by Maryanne Burr, Jordan Eagle, Carissa Navarra, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, and Becca Suskauer. Stay tuned for additional updates on the cast and writers - and be sure to connect with us on Instagram @womenofthewings.

Women of The Wings Volume 5 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, March 4th at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, 54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. 54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, 54 Below features up to three shows nightly, with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com



Original FAME Movie Cast Members Laura Dean & Antonia Franceschi to Join Celebration a Photo
Original FAME Movie Cast Members Laura Dean & Antonia Franceschi to Join Celebration at 54 Below
54 BELOW will present an evening commemorating one of the most acclaimed the coming-of-age films of all time with 54 Celebrates the Movie Fame.
THE LINEUP Welcomes Amy Irving Photo
THE LINEUP Welcomes Amy Irving
Great American actress and burgeoning cabaret singer Amy Irving stopped by THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER last week.
Celebrate Valentines Week With Jackie Hoffman, Lea DeLaria, Justin Vivian Bond & More Photo
Celebrate Valentine's Week With Jackie Hoffman, Lea DeLaria, Justin Vivian Bond & More at Joe's Pub
Joe’s Pub has announced upcoming shows for February 13-26. The lineup features Ian Manuel, singer-songwriter and Guitar virtuoso Sunny War, Lea Delaria, multi-instrumentalist Jay Rodriguez Sierra, Jackie Hoffman, and Justin Vivian Bond, and more. 
Melissa Errico Tells The Stories Of Her NOIR ROMANCE Photo
Melissa Errico Tells The Stories Of Her NOIR ROMANCE
Melissa Errico plays Birdland Theater two shows nightly February 10th through the 14th with two shows nightly detailing her NOIR ROMANCE.

More Hot Stories For You


Celebrate Valentine's Week With Jackie Hoffman, Lea DeLaria, Justin Vivian Bond & More at Joe's PubCelebrate Valentine's Week With Jackie Hoffman, Lea DeLaria, Justin Vivian Bond & More at Joe's Pub
February 6, 2023

Joe’s Pub has announced upcoming shows for February 13-26. The lineup features Ian Manuel, singer-songwriter and Guitar virtuoso Sunny War, Lea Delaria, multi-instrumentalist Jay Rodriguez Sierra, Jackie Hoffman, and Justin Vivian Bond, and more. 
Jennifer Simard to Return to 54 Below With CAN I GET YOUR NUMBER? in March & AprilJennifer Simard to Return to 54 Below With CAN I GET YOUR NUMBER? in March & April
February 6, 2023

54 BELOW has announced that Jennifer Simard is returning with encore performances of her sold-out show, Can I Get Your Number? on March 31 and April 1 at 7pm.
Christine Ebersole, Judy Kaye, and More Will Reunite on BACKSTAGE BABBLEChristine Ebersole, Judy Kaye, and More Will Reunite on BACKSTAGE BABBLE
February 6, 2023

On February 19 at 8 PM EST, Charles Kirsch, the 15-year-old host of the hit theater podcast Backstage Babble, will present a reunion of the 1978 Broadway sensation On the Twentieth Century in honor of the 45th anniversary of its opening night.
Gunhild Carling, Ben Markley Big Band, and More to Play Birdland This MonthGunhild Carling, Ben Markley Big Band, and More to Play Birdland This Month
February 5, 2023

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have announced their jazz programming running February 7 through February 19. Performers appearing at Birdland Jazz Club include Gunhild Carling, Ben Markley Big Band Feat. Ari Hoenig, Catherine Russell and Sam Blakeslee Large Group. 
Margot Sergent's THE EDITH PIAF EXPERIENCE To Play Birdland This MonthMargot Sergent's THE EDITH PIAF EXPERIENCE To Play Birdland This Month
February 5, 2023

Parisian-born chanteuse and jazz instrumentalist Margot Sergent will return to Birdland Theater with The Edith Piaf Experience on February 16 at 8:30 pm.
share