The Work Of Melissa Rose Hirsch Will Be Celebrated in WOMEN OF THE WINGS Volume 4 at 54 Below

The work of Melissa Rose Hirsch will presented at 54 Below as part of Women of The Wings Volume 4: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers on September 30th at 9:30pm.

Melissa Rose Hirsch is a singer, writer, and actor. She found passion for songwriting in 2018 after personal transformation in the magic of New York. She always says, "Songwriting just happened to me." Melissa's first love, musical theatre, landed her among the top venues in the city, singing for many contemporary musical theatre composers. There she found her love for pop singing and began her journey as a vocalist, eventually singing backup for PHISH at Madison Square Garden. Her music aims to bring listeners into a snow globe with her while she explores love, heartbreak, transformation, and finding oneself again. In addition, Melissa co-wrote the musical, Bradical and the Pink Socks with Christopher Hlinka and music by Preston Max Allen and runs the blog, Charged Thoughts, which, like her songs, explores the human experience as romantically as possible. Melissa is also a birth doula. Her passion for creation runs deep! Find more about Melissa and her future projects @ melissarosehirsch

Produced by Megan Minutillo.



Women of The Wings Volume 4 will feature work by Nico Juber, Madeline Myers, and performances by Samantha Massell and Carolina Rial - stay tuned for additional casting and creative announcements.

Women of The Wings Volume 4 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, September 30th at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.