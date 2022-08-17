Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Work Of Melissa Rose Hirsch Will Be Celebrated in WOMEN OF THE WINGS Volume 4 at 54 Below

The performance is on September 30th at 9:30pm.

Register for Cabaret News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 17, 2022  

The Work Of Melissa Rose Hirsch Will Be Celebrated in WOMEN OF THE WINGS Volume 4 at 54 Below

The work of Melissa Rose Hirsch will presented at 54 Below as part of Women of The Wings Volume 4: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers on September 30th at 9:30pm.

Melissa Rose Hirsch is a singer, writer, and actor. She found passion for songwriting in 2018 after personal transformation in the magic of New York. She always says, "Songwriting just happened to me." Melissa's first love, musical theatre, landed her among the top venues in the city, singing for many contemporary musical theatre composers. There she found her love for pop singing and began her journey as a vocalist, eventually singing backup for PHISH at Madison Square Garden. Her music aims to bring listeners into a snow globe with her while she explores love, heartbreak, transformation, and finding oneself again. In addition, Melissa co-wrote the musical, Bradical and the Pink Socks with Christopher Hlinka and music by Preston Max Allen and runs the blog, Charged Thoughts, which, like her songs, explores the human experience as romantically as possible. Melissa is also a birth doula. Her passion for creation runs deep! Find more about Melissa and her future projects @ melissarosehirsch

Produced by Megan Minutillo.


Women of The Wings Volume 4 will feature work by Nico Juber, Madeline Myers, and performances by Samantha Massell and Carolina Rial - stay tuned for additional casting and creative announcements.

Women of The Wings Volume 4 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, September 30th at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




More Hot Stories For You


Lisa Dennett Will Return To Don't Tell Mama With Jim Croce Tribute ShowLisa Dennett Will Return To Don't Tell Mama With Jim Croce Tribute Show
August 17, 2022

After a successful run in April 2022, I'll Say I Love You In A Song, Lisa Dennett sings the songs of Jim Croce will return to Don't Tell Mama, 343 W. 46th Street on Thursday September 22nd at 7:00pm EST.
Joe's Pub Presents MASHUP TING! With Liza Paul & Bahia Watson Performing, September 15-17Joe's Pub Presents MASHUP TING! With Liza Paul & Bahia Watson Performing, September 15-17
August 16, 2022

Joe's Pub will present the U.S. debut of MASHUP ting!, an island-kissed circus cabaret directed and performed by Liza Paul and Bahia Watson, on September 15-17.
Nathan Lucrezio to Perform at The Green Room 42 Featuring Jeanna De Waal & MoreNathan Lucrezio to Perform at The Green Room 42 Featuring Jeanna De Waal & More
August 16, 2022

Nathan Lucrezio's incredible vocal abilities, combined with his Broadway career and dance skills, will be sure to wow and impress audiences for a one of a kind night of musical entertainment. Nathan will be doing a solo concert at The Green Room 42 on Monday, August 22nd at 9:30 pm.
Cult Hit DISTORTED DIZNEE Adds Special Weekday PerformanceCult Hit DISTORTED DIZNEE Adds Special Weekday Performance
August 15, 2022

The Laurie Beechman Theater continues its reign as The Happiest Place on Earth as DISTORTED DIZNEE continues its 10-year run with a special weekday summer performance on Thursday, August 18 at 9pm.
SOMETHING ELSE! Comes To Birdland Next Month, Featuring Vincent Herring, James Carter, Jeremy Pelt, and MoreSOMETHING ELSE! Comes To Birdland Next Month, Featuring Vincent Herring, James Carter, Jeremy Pelt, and More
August 15, 2022

SOMETHING ELSE!, will launch at Birdland on Sep 6 – 10th with two sets a night at Birdland Jazz Club & Birdland Theater, 315 West 44th Street, New York, NY 10036. The shows will feature Vincent Herring, alto sax, James Carter, tenor sax, Jeremy Pelt, trumpet, Russell Malone, guitar, Dave Kikoski, piano, Essiet Essiet, bass and Johnathan Blake, drums.