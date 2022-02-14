The Skivvies Will Celebrate Their 10th Anniversary at Joe's Pub Next Month

The Skivvies will return to Joe's Pub to celebrate their 10th anniversary on March 7.

Guests for this performance will include Lena Hall, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Andrea Burns, Jackie Cox, Josh Breckenridge, Marissa Rosen, Logan Hart, and Felicia Boswell!

The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, singer/actor/musicians performing stripped down arrangements of eclectic covers and eccentric originals.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at https://publictheater.org/productions/joes-pub/2022/s/the-skivvies/.