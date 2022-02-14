Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Skivvies Will Celebrate Their 10th Anniversary at Joe's Pub Next Month

pixeltracker

Guests for this performance will include Lena Hall, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Andrea Burns, Jackie Cox, Josh Breckenridge, Marissa Rosen, Logan Hart, and Felicia Boswell! 

Feb. 14, 2022  
The Skivvies Will Celebrate Their 10th Anniversary at Joe's Pub Next Month

The Skivvies will return to Joe's Pub to celebrate their 10th anniversary on March 7.

Guests for this performance will include Lena Hall, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Andrea Burns, Jackie Cox, Josh Breckenridge, Marissa Rosen, Logan Hart, and Felicia Boswell!

The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, singer/actor/musicians performing stripped down arrangements of eclectic covers and eccentric originals.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at https://publictheater.org/productions/joes-pub/2022/s/the-skivvies/.


Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Come From Away Charm Keychain
Come From Away Charm Keychain
Summer Love Twist Sleeve Tee
Summer Love Twist Sleeve Tee
Oklahoma! Unisex Surrey Lyric Tee
Oklahoma! Unisex Surrey Lyric Tee

More Hot Stories For You

  • Christine Saldanha Joins Northern Sky's Board Of Directors
  • The Play's The Thing Continues With THE SAFE HOUSE, March 7
  • 45 Participating Regional Awards Programs Announced for the 13th Annual Jimmy Awards
  • Northern Sky's Rekindle Campaign Surpasses Goal