The OBC Society to Celebrate Women's History Month With BLACK GIRL MATTERS

On Wednesday March 25th at 8:00PM, The OBC Society will commemorate Women's History Month with the premiere of a new series of cabarets - The OBC SPEAKeasy!

Join them for BLACK GIRL MATTERS: A Cabaret Conversation with Black Women in Theater + Their Allies, featuring an all-female roster of amazing NYC vocalists, including: Aneesa Folds (Freestyle Love Supreme), Claire Sparks (Spring Awakening - U.S. Tour), Teshomech Olenja (Black Hole Wedding), Talia Thiesfield (Succession on HBO) and Ashley LaLonde (The Black Clown). Black Girl Matters is the ultimate musical theatre, girls night out! Filled with candid conversations about the ups and down of the industry, beautiful uplifting stories and heart warming performances of our favorite cabaret songs. Red Table Talk meets MTV Unplugged, in this new OBC cabaret series. See you at the SPEAKeasy!

http://www.triadnyc.com/event/bba2d5445ffc2c14cc42f93aa85c4259

This is the second production from The Original Black Cabaret Society, their first production was in February, titled, "The Black Broadway Brunch". Follow the OBC Society as they continue to produce and develop solo and group cabarets with a focus on black musical theatre performers. Also check out their website for merch at theobcsociety.com!





