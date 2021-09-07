The Green Room 42 to Present the Premiere of THE HEAVYWEIGHTS Present - THREE MAN - LITTLE WOMEN

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present "THE HEAVYWEIGHTS" Present - Three Man - LITTLE WOMEN for one performance only on Thursday, September 23rd at 7:00 PM. When will Audrey be a big girl? Why can't The Phantom be 250lbs? The Heavyweights premiere their madcap, BODY POSITIVE, rambunctious, Three Man concert of Little Women! Join them for this celebration of storytelling, no matter what size or shape you might be! These comedic and vocal powerhouses will show you that it doesn't matter what you look like take the final bow!

Try not to blink...these THREE play EVERY role and switch characters in almost EVERY scene! This is the Little Women you know and love, but turned on its head! Starring Max Wilcox (Gigantic, Glee) Cameron Mitchell Bell (Beauty And The Beast, Annie), and Jeremy Geller (The Other Josh Cohen, TikTok). With Music Direction by Dan Garmon (MD for Tituss Burgess) and Direction by Chloe Treat (Natasha Pierre And The Great Comet Of 1812).



Featuring "Astonishing", "Take A Chance On Me" and "Some Things Are Meant To Be" by Mindi Dickstein, Allan Knee and Jason Howland. Join us for this frivolous evening. Will Jo and her sisters make it past Christmas? Come find out with this never before seen Three Man version of LITTLE WOMEN!

The Heavyweights will perform their Three Man - LITTLE WOMEN at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) for one show only, Thursday, September 23rd at 7:00 PM. The cover charge ranges from $25-$60. There is no food and drink minimum. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

