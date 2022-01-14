The Green Room 42 to Celebrate 5th Anniversary with Judy Kuhn and Alexandra Silber

The Green Room 42 will celebrate their 5th Anniversary with special concerts from four-time Tony Award, two-time Olivier Award, and Grammy Award nominee Judy Kuhn and Grammy Award nominee Alexandra Silber, this Valentine's Day, Monday, February 14, 2022.

Opening on February 14, 2017, The Green Room 42 at YOTEL New York has quickly become Broadway's off-night hotspot for cabarets, concerts, and club acts. Hosting a variety of performers from Broadway, television, and beyond, over the last five years, and 2000 shows, this Broadway nightclub has seen the likes of Josh Groban, Alice Ripley, Lillias White, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Tina Fey, Bette Midler, and more. Well known for their record-breaking residencies, artists like Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney have spent their weekly off-nights from their Broadway shows to play to sold out audiences.

"It's exciting to see five years pass by thanks to an amazing community of guests, artists, and staff of The Green Room 42. It's a joy to be able to serve others by providing Food & Beverage combined with entertainment and creativity nightly in the heart of Broadway and we are looking forward to continuing to do so for another 5 years and more!" said Gil Rubenstein, owner of The Green Room 42.

Located inside YOTEL Times Square (570 Tenth Avenue, Fourth Floor), The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest, most spacious, and funkiest cabaret club. For tickets and more information, please visit TheGreenRoom42.VenueTix.com.