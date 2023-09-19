The Green Room 42 To Present Lilli Jacobs: ALL ABOUT LOVE In October

Lilli Jacobs (Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella National Tour) will mark her solo show debut with All About Love on October 9th, 2023 at 9:30pm at The Green Room 42. Join resident Libra and love aficionado Lilli and her featured guests for a musical exploration of relationships in all their forms - from the flirtatious meet cutes to the ones that break your heart. With musical selections spanning from the golden age, Sondheim, jazz, and pop, this is sure to be an evening that will leave you head over heels.

Lilli Jacobs' All About Love features Jared Trudeau & Carolyn Berliner, with musical direction by Nolan Bonvouloir.

Tickets can be purchased online or in person at The Green Room 42, 570 10th Ave, New York, NY 10036. Click Here

More about the artists

Lilli Jacobs is New York based performer, director, choreographer, and teacher. Her career has spanned from work in National tours, Off-Broadway and Regional Theatre, film, television, national commercials and voice-overs. Favorite theatrical credits include the National Tour of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, The Crucible at Hartford Stage, The U.S. premiere of A Little Princess at the Signature Theatre, Parade at Boston Center for the Arts (winner, Boston Theatre Critics Association Award for Outstanding Musical) and more. Selected work in film and television includes a recurring role on Mother Goose Club for PBS and Netflix, guest star on I Love You but I Lied on Lifetime, and a leading role in The Little Violinist, a studio short which garnered over eight international film festival awards. She is a graduate of The Boston Conservatory at Berklee and a member of Actors Equity Association. Visit lillijacobs.com and follow along @lillijacobs

Jared Trudeau is a NYC-based voice teacher and performer. After graduating summa cum laude from Tufts University, he earned an MFA in Musical Theatre Voice Pedagogy from Penn State. He has performed regionally and at concert venues all around New York City. Some favorite roles include Rod (Avenue Q) and Bobby Strong (Urinetown). He was an assistant professor at The Boston Conservatory for six years and taught at Penn State and CAP21 before that. His students have earned Grammy, Tony, Emmy, SAG, and Jimmy awards and nominations. He currently has clients in almost every Broadway show. Recently, Jared co-founded BroadwayVox, which aims to change Musical Theatre education for performers and teachers. He is so grateful to be performing with Lilli and his wife, Carolyn. @jaredtrudeau

Carolyn Berliner is a Los Angeles native who's been living in New York since graduating from summa cum laude from Tufts University. She is an alumna of the William Esper Studio and has been involved in the development of many new productions over the last decade, including recently starring as Sylvia in Discovering Sylvia (NY Theatre Festival). Some favorite roles include The Duchess (Elephant Man, starring Bradley Cooper and Patricia Clarkson), The Witch (Into the Woods), and Pennywise (Urinetown). In addition to her work as a theatre actor, she has produced several benefit concerts and is an active voice-over artist. Love and gratitude to Lilli, my family, and my wonderful husband (and favorite duet partner), Jared. @carolynberliner