The Green Room 42 Presents Poetry/Cabaret: PROUD

The coffeehouse meets the cabaret in "Poetry/Cabaret: PROUD" at The Green Room 42. Join curator and host Thomas March (Aftermath) and a cast of poets, comedians, and singers as they celebrate Pride month-and explore all of the reasons we have to be PROUD. "Poetry/Cabaret" (Time Out NY-recommended) is a quarterly variety show that brings together poets and performers in an evening of wild variations on a theme. Joining us onstage to celebrate all things "PROUD" will be-poets Christina Quintana (CQ), David Eye, & Timothy Liu; singers Daphne Always & Samara Ariel Ehrlich; and comedians Ashley Gavin and Jay Jurden-with Drew Wutke on piano. This fast-paced, multi-genre variety show keeps the audience on its toes-get ready for a heartbreaking and hilarious evening of emotional whiplash!

Tickets are available online at OvationTix.com:

https://ci.ovationtix.com/34878/production/995353?performanceId=10410679

Tickets can also be purchased at the box office prior to showtime.





