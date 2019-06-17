The Green Room 42 Presents Maddie Shea Baldwin, Phoenix Best and More in THE MUSIC OF THE FOYS Â– IT'S A FAMILY AFFAIR

The Green Room 42 presents The Music of the Foys - It's A Family Affair starring Maddie Shea Baldwin (B'way: Morning Star); Phoenix Best (B'way: Dear Evan Hanson), Ian Coulter-Buford (Regional: Broadway Bounty Hunter @ Barrington Stage), Matthew Hougland (Regional: Chicago - Theater by the Sea, Peregrine Theatre Ensemble), Matthew Magnusson (Regional: Jersey Boys @ Ogunquit Playhouse; TV: Behind Enemy Lines pilot), and Darcy Jo Wood (TV: "Empire," Original Chicago cast of Million Dollar Quartet). The one-night-only cabaret is a musical journey through new musical works of father/son songwriting duo Jeff and Jacob Foy. David Alpert (B'way: Assoc. Dir., IF/THEN, The Trip to Bountiful) directs with musical direction by Ryan Cantwell (1st Nat'l Tours: Waitress, Finding Neverland, Pippin). One performance will be staged at The Green Room 42, 570 Tenth Avenue in NYC on June 20, 2019 at 9:30 p.m.

Jeff and Jacob Foy, an emerging father/son musical writing duo from Indiana, are proud to present their collection of original, contemporary songs, featuring meaningful lyrics, memorable melodies, and hooks you can't get out of your head! Jacob, the talented 19 year-old composer, and his father Jeff, a real-life ER physician, have merged their love of music and theater to create their debut musicals Emergency and One Night Only, which are garnering attention and excitement all over the world, largely due to their memorable soundtracks. In one night, you will walk alongside a father who is trying to reunite a famous music duo for the love of his daughter, and will experience all the laughs, love, happiness, and tears that go along with a day in the ER. And don't worry- if you have a heart attack, they'll bring you back! Please join us for this promising duo's New York City debut!

Jeff and Jacob Foy are the recipients of the Ken Davenport Inner Circle Grant for their new musical Emergency, which is being staged for three performance in August at the Hudson Guild Theater in New York City in August. Click here for more information.

Tickets are $22.50 - $52.50. For tickets and information, visit The Green Room 42.

The runtime is approximately 75 minutes with no intermission.





