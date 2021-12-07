The Drinkwaters Brothers to Play THE BOYS FROM SYRACUSE IN CONCERT at Feinstein's/54 Below December 29th

THE BOYS FROM SYRACUSE In Concert

For One Night Only at FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Wednesday, December 29th at 9:45 PM

Concert to Feature Actual Identical Twin Performers John Drinkwater and Matthew Drinkwater (aka The Drinkwater Brothers)

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's beloved Supper Club, will present the Rodgers & Hart classic musical comedy "THE BOYS FROM SYRACUSE" In Concert for one night only on Wednesday, December 29th at 9:45 pm at Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street). The leading male roles of the identical twin Antiphons brothers will be played by actual identical twin brothers John and Matthew Drinkwater, the singer/songwriter musical duo The Drinkwater Brothers who have become cabaret favorites, have many highly acclaimed original songs (including a new EP called Smiling and Weeping and an original Christmas song called It's Christmas!) and are Instagram stars with a worldwide following. John and Matthew have performed with great critical acclaim at such major New York venues as Birdland, Feinstein's/54 Below, The Green Room 42, The Town Hall, and Don't Tell Mama. The BOYS FROM SYRACUSE concert event will also showcase such Broadway talent as Leah Horowitz (FOLLIES, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, LES MISERABLES), Jay Aubrey Jones (CATS, HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING) and Paula Leggett Chase (TOOTSIE, CURTAINS, A CHORUS LINE). Actress/Singer Katie Dixon will also be featured as as Luciana, Kenny Rahtz as Dromio, Janet Fanale as Luce, and Sara DiPasquale as a Courtesan. There will also be special appearances by cabaret luminary Steve Ross and FORBIDDEN BROADWAY alum/Sirius XM radio star Christine Pedi. The show will be presented and hosted by theater journalist Michael Portantiere, with the noted pianist, vocal coach, and archivist Michael Lavine as Musical Director.

Hear the new Drinkwater Brothers Christmas single on Spotify HERE.

There is a $30-$40 general cover charge. Online ticks for Premium Seats are $65 and VIP seating is $50. There is also $25 food and beverage minimum. On-site tickets cost an additional $6. All guests will be required to show proof of vaccination before entering the club. Tickets and more information are available HERE.

MORE ABOUT THE BOYS FROM SYRACUSE

THE BOYS FROM SYRACUSE has music by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Lorenz Hart, is based on William Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors, adapted by George Abbott. Identical twins Antipholus of Ephesus and Antipholus of Syracuse were separated in a shipwreck as children. Their servants, both named Dromio, are also long-separated identical twins. The show was the first musical based on a Shakespeare play. Well-known songs include "This Can't Be Love", "Sing For Your Supper" and "Falling In Love With Love". The Broadway show premiered in 1938 and Off-Broadway in 1963. Later productions are a 1963 West End run and Broadway revival in 2002, and a film in 1940. George Abbott directed and George Balanchine choreographed the original production, which opened at the Alvin Theater after tryouts in New Haven, Connecticut and Boston.

MICHAEL PORTANTIERE - PRODUCER/HOT - BIO

Michael Portantiere (producer/host) is a theater critic and essayist and a panelist for BroadwayRadio's "This Week on Broadway" podcasts, presented by BroadwayStars.com. He is the founder and editor of CastAlbumReviews.com. He has worked as an editor and writer for InTheater magazine and Back Stage, and he was Editor in Chief of TheaterMania.com. Michael has written for Playbill, The Sondheim Review, Everything Sondheim, W42ST magazine, and NPR.com. He is on the commentary tracks for the DVD and Blu-Ray editions of the film The King and I, and he has written notes for cast recordings of Little Me, The Most Happy Fella, and the New York Philharmonic's Sweeney Todd with George Hearn and Patti LuPone. He is also a theater photographer whose photos have been published in The New York Times and other major publications.

MICHAEL LAVINE - MUSICAL DIRECTOR/PIANIST - BIO

Michael Lavine (musical director/pianist) has worked world-wide as a musical director, pianist, vocal coach and singer. He musically directed a concert of the works of Stephen Schwartz, featuring Stephen himself and a star-studded cast. He produced and musically directed Rediscovered Hamlisch, a CD of previously unrecorded songs by Marvin Hamlisch, featuring Kelli O'Hara and other Broadway stars. He conducted The Little Mermaid at Lyric Theatre (starring Emily Skinner) and was musical director for the York Theatre Company's Billion Dollar Baby (starring Kristin Chenoweth, Marc Kudisch and Debbie Gravitte) and Carmelina. At the Kennedy Center, he shared the stage with Mimi Hines and Peter Howard (his mentor) in the Rodgers & Hart revue This Funny World. A graduate of Columbia University, Michael owns one of the largest privately held sheet music collections in the world. In addition, he gives master classes on song performance and auditioning.