The Django Announces December Line-Up featuring Lonnie Smith Tributes, Duchess Holiday Show and More

THE DJANGO, downtown Manhattan's premier jazz club, offers an impressive month of music with jazz legends and rising stars. Today's leading artists gather on The Django stage to celebrate NEA Jazz Master Dr. Lonnie Smith in special back-to-back tribute concerts 12/9. Two leading pianists make their Django debut: Benito Gonzalez 12/3 followed by Orrin Evans 12/8 leading his new Brazilian project "Terreno Comun".

The holidays are in full swing with festive concerts by Charles Turner & Uptown Swing Dance 12/11, Duchess 12/17, New Alchemy Jazz Orchestra 12/22, and Martina DaSilva and Danny Jonokuchi Quintet Holiday Special 12/23, followed by a New Year's Eve celebration 12/31 with jazz legend Houston Person and emerging vocalist Lucy Yeghiazaryan followed by King Solomon Hicks ringing in 2022. The Django's new weekly residency with the Mingus Big Band continues every Tuesday appearing 12/14, 12/21, and 12/28, with a special appearance by the Mingus Orchestra 12/7. The Ken Fowser Quintet returns for its weekly Friday night show 12/3, 12/10 and 12/17, and guitarist Mark Whitfield hosts his monthly Django gig 12/10. Be­low is a com­plete sched­ule of December per­form­ances at The Django.

DECEMBER SCHEDULE:



12/1-2 Closed for Private Events



12/3 KEN FOWSER QUINTET



7:00PM

Ken Fowser - Saxophone

TBA - Trumpet

Rick Germanson - Piano

TBA - Bass

TBA - Drums



Ken Fowser is the Music Curator for The Roxy Hotel New York, Music Director of The Django, and performs every Friday night on our stage with special guests each week. Since his arrival on the New York scene in 2005, Ken Fowser has continued to steer traditional harmony in uncharted directions. His lyrical approach to line construction and depth of harmonic sensibility allows him to record and play all over the world. A prolific composer, Fowser has celebrated four cooperative releases on Posi-tone Records, co-led with vibraphone virtuoso, Behn Gillece. His debut release as a leader, Standing Tall earned him the #1 spot on Jazz Week Radio Chart seven weeks in a row. Fowser enjoyed both downtown and uptown residencies at iconic New York venues, hosting the session at Smalls Jazz Club every Tuesday for four years and playing the late set at Smoke Jazz and Supper Club every Friday for two years.



12/3 BENITO GONZALEZ QUARTET

10:00PM

Benito Gonzalez - Piano

Troy Roberts - Saxophone

Will Slater - Bass

Curtis McPhetter Jr - Drums



Two-time Grammy nominated-pianist Benito Gonzalez is an internationally beloved artist who combines a long lineage of American jazz traditions with rhythms from around the world. Benito is an exhilarating pianist who won the 2005 Great America Jazz Piano Competition and was honored in 2020 to be a Steinway & Sons artist for "his sound [that] is recognizable for the powerful rhythm section and Afro-Latin patterns he prioritizes across his projects." The Venezuela-born, New York-based artist grew up playing traditional Venezuelan folk music with his family before absorbing the inventiveness of such pianists as Herbie Hancock, McCoy Tyner, Chick Corea and Keith Jarrett who inspired him to join in the explorations on the instrument.



12/4 DAVID GIBSON QUARTET

7:00PM

David Gibson - Trombone

Mike King - Piano

Joseph Lepore - Bass

Anwar Marshall - Drums



David Gibson is currently active on the New York music scene as a trombonist, composer, arranger, educator, musical director, and bandleader. Legendary trombonist/composer Slide Hampton says, "David Gibson is one of the very talented, truly dedicated musicians on the New York scene today." Gibson's early experience in New York saw him performing alongside Mr. Hampton, as well as Jon Faddis, Roy Hargrove, Jimmy Heath, James Moody, and others. In 2003, he was a finalist in the Thelonious Monk International Jazz Trombone Competition and has subsequently released seven recordings as a bandleader. Gibson's arrangements and compositions have been featured by the bands of Roy Hargrove, Josh Evans, George Gee, Danny Aiello, John Dokes, and others. His work as a composer/arranger can also be heard on several recordings of Orrin Evans' GRAMMY-nominated Captain Black Big Band, of which he's a member. The renowned group's 2020 release, The Intangible Between, on SMOKE Sessions marked their second GRAMMY nomination in the Large Jazz Ensemble category.



12/4 CRAIG HANDY & 2ND LINE SMITH

10:00PM

Craig Handy -Tenor Saxophone

Kyle Koehler-Organ

Clark Gayton- Sousaphone

Jerome Jennings-Drums



Saxophonist Craig Handy began his career performing with jazz masters such as Art Blakey, Roy Haynes, Abdullah Ibrahim, and the Mingus Dynasty Band. By his late 20s, Handy was already known for his technical mastery and prodigious post-bop talent, as well as the versatility demonstrated by performing with vocalists like Betty Carter and Dee Dee Bridgewater. Handy has since toured and performed with numerous jazz masters, including Herbie Hancock, Cedar Walton, Wynton Marsalis, and The Cookers. Handy now leads a new project entitled Craig Handy & 2nd Line Smith, drawing on New Orleans music and the groove-filled re-imaginings of originals and standards by the late, great organist Jimmy Smith.



12/7 MINGUS ORCHESTRA

7:30 + 9:30PM

Our popular Mingus series resumes tonight with the eclectic Mingus Orchestra, deploying its blend of "jazz" and "non-jazz" instrumentation to perform some of the legendary bassist/composer's most adventurous compositions. "Among the giants of jazz, composer, bandleader, and string bass player Charles Mingus ranged the fur­thest stylistically. While focusing on bop, especially hard bop, his performances explored all of the other main currents in jazz - the New Orleans style, swing, free jazz, and fusion - and other genres as well - blues, rhythm & blues, boogie woogie, and gospel music." - From The Blackwell Guide to Recorded Jazz, edited by Barry Kernfeld (1992)



12/8 "TERRENO COMUN" featuring ALEXIA BOMTEMPO

7:00PM

Alexia Bomtempo - Vocals

Orrin Evans - Piano

Leandro Pellegrino - Guitar

Luques Curtis - Bass

TBA - Drums



Pianist-composer Orrin Evans unveiled his new Brazilian project for the first time in Cape May. Born out of a commissioned project by The August Wilson African American Cultural Center, Terreno Comun is a powerful collective comprised of some of the most acclaimed musicians in modern jazz and Brazilian music. With Evans as musical director, this new quintet features Brazilian-American singer-songwriter Alexia Bomtempo, bassist Luques Curtis, drummer Clarence Penn and São Paulo-born guitarist Leandro Pellegrino. The song list includes beautiful arrangements of Brazilian standards giving an opportunity for all to shine. Their debut album will be released on Evans' label, Imani Records, later in 2021. While the members of Terreno Comun may come from disparate backgrounds - Alexia from Rio de Janeiro, Leandro from São Paulo, Luques from Hartford, Clarence from Detroit, Orrin from Trenton - they share a musical "common ground" (the English translation of the band name).



12/8 LAUREN HENDERSON

10:00PM

Lauren Henderson - Voice

TBA - Saxophone

TBA - Piano

TBA - Bass

TBA - Drums



Lauren Henderson paints a reflective and impassioned stories with her haunting voice and enchanting compositions. Breaking the Jazz Charts Top 5 and the Year End Jazz Week Top 50 (2020), Henderson's eclectic vocal influences spread across genres producing a distinct yet versatile sound. Henderson uncovers layers of her diverse background in English and Spanish. Her compositions paint stories reflecting journeys imposed through the African Diaspora in connection to Henderson's Panamanian, Montserratian, and vast Caribbean roots as they interplay with her North American upbringing.



12/9 DR. LONNIE SMITH TRIBUTE featuring JASON MARSHALL, ED CHERRY, AKIKO

TSURUGA, AND JONHATHAN BLAKE

7:00PM

Jason Marshall - Saxophone

Ed Cherry - Guitar

Akiko Tsuruga - Organ

Jonathan Blake - Drums



Four of Dr. Lonnie Smith's long time band mates come together to pay tribute to one of the most prolific Hammond B3 organists of all time. This special tribute concert honors the music and legacy of NEA Jazz Master Dr. Lonnie Smith who died earlier this year (1942-2021). Often hailed as "The Doc, a "Legend," a "Living Musical Icon," Lonnie was an unparalleled musician, composer, performer, and recording artist. He was an authentic master and guru of the Hammond B-3 organist for over five decades.



12/9 IAN-HENDRICKSON SMITH QUINTET PLAYS THE MUSIC OF DR. LONNIE SMITH

9:00PM

Ian Hendrickson-Smith - Saxophone

TBA - Trumpet

TBA - Guitar

TBA - Organ

TBA - Drums



The Lonnie Smith celebration continues with a tribute concert by saxophonist Ian Hendrickson-Smith, longtime co-producer of and performer on many of The Doc's albums including the last recording of Lonnie Smith, Breathe (Blue Note) released in 2021.



New York City-based saxophonist and flutist Ian Hendrickson-Smith is mostly noted for his remarkable tone, soulful approach and blues-driven melodies. Equally adept on all the saxophones, Ian stays very busy doing what he loves and loves staying busy! Currently, you can find Ian playing on the road with The Roots or on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Hendrickson-Smith's extensive recording experience includes the release of 12 jazz records as a leader. His most recent, The Lowdown (Cellar Music 2020) is currently charting at #18 on the national jazz charts.



12/10 KEN FOWSER QUINTET

7:00PM

Ken Fowser - Saxophone

Peter Bernstein - Guitar

Rick Germanson - Piano

Gerald Cannon - Bass

Willie Jones III - Drums



Ken Fowser is the Music Curator for The Roxy Hotel New York, Music Director of The Django, and performs every Friday night on our stage with special guests each week. Since his arrival on the New York scene in 2005, Ken Fowser has continued to steer traditional harmony in uncharted directions. His lyrical approach to line construction and depth of harmonic sensibility allows him to record and play all over the world. A prolific composer, Fowser has celebrated four cooperative releases on Posi-tone Records, co-led with vibraphone virtuoso, Behn Gillece. His debut release as a leader, Standing Tall earned him the #1 spot on Jazz Week Radio Chart seven weeks in a row. Fowser enjoyed both downtown and uptown residencies at iconic New York venues, hosting the session at Smalls Jazz Club every Tuesday for four years and playing the late set at Smoke Jazz and Supper Club every Friday for two years.



12/10 MARK WHITFIELD QUINTET

10:00PM

Mark Whitfield - Guitar

Craig Handy - Saxophone

Davis Whitfield - Piano

Eric Wheeler - Bass

Kush Abadey - Drums



The Django is thrilled to welcome back Mark Whitfield as part of a monthly residency. Whitfield graduated from Boston's prestigious Berklee College of Music, the world's foremost institution for the study of Jazz and modern American music in the spring of 1987. Shortly thereafter, he returned to his to his native New York to embark on a career as a Jazz Guitarist that afforded him the opportunity to collaborate with legendary artists including Dizzy Gillespie, Art Blakey, Quincy Jones, Ray Charles, Herbie Hancock, Carmen McRae, Gladys Knight, Burt Bacharach, Jimmy Smith, Clark Terry, Shirley Horn, Wynton Marsalis, Branford Marsalis, Joe Williams, Stanley Turrentine and his greatest teacher and mentor George Benson.



In 1990 The New York Times dubbed Whitfield "The Best Young Guitarist in the Business". Later that year, Warner Bros. released his debut album The Marksman. The success of his debut release led to a recording career that has produced a total of 14 solo recordings and a myriad of collaborative efforts with some of the most important artists in recent years; Sting, Steven Tyler, D'Angelo, Mary J. Blige, John Mayer, Chaka Khan, Jill Scott, Diana Krall, Christian McBride, Chris Botti, Roy Hargrove and Nicholas Payton.



12/11 SASHA BERLINER

7:00PM

Sasha Berliner - Vibraphone

TBA - Piano

TBA - Bass

TBA - Drums



Sasha Berliner is a musician, composer, producer, and band leader from San Francisco, CA. In addition to performing internationally with her own project, Sasha Berliner Azalea, her recent notable performances and recordings have been with musicians such as Tyshawn Sorey, Nicholas Payton, and Quincy Davis. She is an endorsing artist for Vater and Marimba One, and is a faculty member at the MalletLab percussion intensive, where she gives masterclasses and clinics. She has also lead masterclasses and Q&As at esteemed universities like MSU Denver and Berklee College of Music.



12/11 CHARLES TURNER & UPTOWN SWING DANCE HOLIDAY SPECIAL

10:00PM

Charles Turner - Vocals

Christopher McBride - Saxophone

Jeffery Miller - Trombone

Sean Mason - Piano

Felix Molesohm - Bass

TBA - Drums



Charles Turner is a multi-faceted, charismatic, Brooklyn-based composer and vocalist whose work transcends borders and styles from Jazz, R&B to Soul. Turner has held residencies, hosted, and performed at venues such as Dizzy's Club Coca Cola at Jazz at Lincoln Center, Birdland, Smoke Jazz club and the historic Minton's Playhouse in Harlem. A regular at Jazz at Lincoln Center's late-night dance sessions, Turner and his five-piece rhythm and horn section, Uptown Swing, make their way downtown, bringing a lively evening of melodies from the Harlem Renaissance through to today's swing music. For this special one-nighter, Turner peppers the set with some fun, festive tunes.



12/14 MINGUS BIG BAND

7:30 + 9:30PM

The Django welcomes the Grammy award-winning Mingus Big Band to its stage every Tuesday night. The "city's hardest big band (Time Out New York)," celebrates the music of composer/bassist Charles Mingus, who died in 1979. Under the artistic direction of Sue Mingus, this 14-piece band performed Thursday nights from 1991 to 2004 at Fez under Time Cafe in New York City. It maintained weekly performances in the city from May 2004 until October 2008, when it began "Mingus Mondays" at Jazz Standard where it alternated with the Mingus Orchestra and Mingus Dynasty. Mingus Mondays became a NYC institution and Monday night stronghold for over 12 years, halted only by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mingus Big Band tours extensively in the United States and abroad, and has 11 recordings to its credit, six of which have been nominated for Grammys.



12/15 Closed for Private Event



12/16 BEN PATTERSON QUARTET

7:00PM

Ben Paterson - Piano

TBA - Saxophone

TBA - Bass

TBA - Drums



Combining a joyful swing feel with an impeccable touch, Steinway Artist Ben Paterson has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting young pianist / organists on the jazz scene today, garnering international acclaim for his superb musicianship and engaging performances. Originally from Philadelphia, Ben studied both classical and jazz music before moving to the great city of Chicago, absorbing the unique blend of jazz and blues that can only be found in the Windy City. Now based in New York, Ben is poised to bring his unique talents and style to a wider audience, performing regularly at top notch venues around town, and at clubs and festivals around the world. In 2018 Ben was named as the First Place Winner of the Ellis Marsalis International Jazz Piano Competition. Notable collaborations include work with NEA Jazz Master Von Freeman, Bobby Broom, Johnny O'Neal, Red Holloway, Eldee Young, Jerry Weldon, Peter Bernstein and Ed Cherry to name a few, with performances opening for groups such as Steely Dan and B.B. King.



12/16 "THE ZEALOTS" featuring MEMBERS OF THE ROOTS AND THE DAP-KINGS

10:00PM

Dave Guy - Trumpet

Ian Hendrickson-Smith - Saxophone

TBA - Guitar

Ray Angry - Keys

Mark Kelley - Bass

Homer Steinweiss - Drums



Members of the Roots and Dap-Kings unite to form a collective unit known as "The Zealots", playing a unique blend of jazz, soul, and funk. Join us for a very special debut performance of this super group, only at the Django!



12/17 HARMONY FOR THE HOLIDAYS WITH DUCHESS

7:00PM

Amy Cervini - Voice

Hilary Gardner - Voice

Melissa Stylianou - Voice

Michael Cabe - Piano

Matt Aronoff - Bass

Jimmy MacBride - Drums

Nadje Noordhius - Trumpet



Sure-footed swing, sweet-toned harmony, and ever-insouciant charm are embodied in the jazz vocal trio Duchess, featuring notable New York singers Amy Cervini, Hilary Gardner, and Melissa Stylianou. Blending the classic and the contemporary, the trio has performed at major festivals and esteemed jazz clubs throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and Israel, rightly earning a reputation for beautiful singing and big fun. The New York City-based threesome debuted on Anzic Records in 2015 with the eponymous Duchess, channeling the 1930s inspiration of the virtuosic Boswell Sisters into a wonderfully entertaining package. Their 2017 follow-up, Laughing at Life (Anzic), garnered rave reviews, prompting Downbeat Magazine to declare, "For a good time, call Duchess." The trio released their critically acclaimed holiday EP, Harmony for the Holidays, in 2018. Duchess debuted in Europe in July 2019, and their recording, Live at Jazz Standard, was released to rave reviews on Anzic Records in 2020. Duchess enjoys an ongoing collaboration with the Paul Taylor Dance Company and performed the music of the Andrews Sisters for Taylor's seminal piece, "Company B," at Lincoln Center in October/November 2019. In the inaugural year for the category, Duchess was named "Vocal Group of the Year" in the 2021 Jazz Journalists Association Awards. "Catching a live Duchess show should be on your "to-do list" next time they are in town." - Blu Jazz



12/17 ALPHONSO HORNE & THE GOTHAM KINGS

10:00PM

Alphonso Horn - Trumpet/Vocals

TBA - Vocals

TBA - Piano

TBA - Bass

TBA - Drums



Gotham Kings is a high energy immersive jazz experience! Two-time Grammy nominated trumpeter, Alphonso Horne has put together a band that weaves the sound of New Orleans into a rich musical fabric that demonstrates the history of the trumpet and the story of jazz. Inspired by the music of King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band, Gotham Kings uses the virtuosity of the young Louis Armstrong and innovative genius of King Oliver to take you on a journey of sound that encompasses rags, stomps, shouts and funk! The band has played in venues including Caramoor Jazz Festival, Louis Armstrong House Museum, Jazz at Lincoln Center and many more!



12/18 DAVE STRYKER QUARTET

7:00PM

Dave Stryker - Guitar

Joe Doubleday - Vibraphone

Jared Gold - Organ

McClenty Hunter - Drums



Whether you've heard guitarist Dave Stryker leading his own group (with 30 CDs as a leader to date), or as a featured sideman with Stanley Turrentine, Jack McDuff, and many others, you know why the Village Voice calls him "one of the most distinctive guitarists to come along in recent years." Hot House magazine awarded him Best Guitarist Fans Decision for 2017. He was recently voted once again as one of the top Jazz Guitarists in the 2019 Downbeat Critics and Readers Polls for the 10th time.



12/18 JOE FARNSWORTH

10:00PM

Joe Farnsworth - Drums

TBA - Saxophone

TBA - Piano

TBA - Bass



One of the most highly regarded jazz drummers on the scene today, Joe is known for his blazing speed, precision, musical, and melodic playing. Upon moving to New York City, he led the weekend jazz combos at Augie's (now Smoke Jazz & Supper Club). He performed with Junior Cook, Cecil Payne, John Ore, Big John Patton, Harold Mabern, Eddie Henderson, John Jenkins and his brothers, John and James. Joseph's career includes recording over 100 CDs as leader and side-man, jazz festivals and world tours with Pharaoh Sanders, Horace Silver, Harold Mabern, McCoy Tyner, Cedar Walton, Diana Krall, Benny Golson, George Coleman, Johnny Griffin, Lou Donaldson, Benny Green, Harold Mabern, Barry Harris, Curtis Fuller to name a few.



12/21 MINGUS BIG BAND

7:30 + 9:30PM

The Django welcomes the Grammy award-winning Mingus Big Band to its stage every Tuesday night. The "city's hardest big band (Time Out New York)," celebrates the music of composer/bassist Charles Mingus, who died in 1979. Under the artistic direction of Sue Mingus, this 14-piece band performed Thursday nights from 1991 to 2004 at Fez under Time Cafe in New York City. It maintained weekly performances in the city from May 2004 until October 2008, when it began "Mingus Mondays" at Jazz Standard where it alternated with the Mingus Orchestra and Mingus Dynasty. Mingus Mondays became a NYC institution and Monday night stronghold for over 12 years, halted only by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mingus Big Band tours extensively in the United States and abroad, and has 11 recordings to its credit, six of which have been nominated for Grammys.



12/22 NEW ALCHEMY JAZZ ORCHESTRA HOLIDAY SHOW

7:30 + 9:30PM

TBA



The New Alchemy Jazz Orchestra (NAJO) is an exciting 17-piece big band taking New York City by storm. Broadway World wrote they are "the best musicians NYC has to offer". The band has featured a variety of guest artists like Peter Bernstein, Dick Oatts, and Terell Stafford, and they exclusively perform new arrangements of classic and contemporary works by the inspired co-leaders John Lake, Mike Sailors, Steve Kortyka, and Danny Jonokuchi. Their holiday show features newly wrapped arrangements of Christmas classics with decorations of soul, r&b, and blues. Listen to their single "We Three Kings" featuring vocal sensation J. Hoard and an exquisite arrangement by co-leader John Lake.



12/23 MARTINA DASILVA CHRISTMAS SHOW

7:00PM

Martina DaSilva - Vocals

TBA - Piano

TBA - Bass



New York native Martina DaSilva has been captivating audiences with her signature blend of daring technical virtuosity and expressive emotional sensitivity since she burst on the scene. Drawing equally from the styles of early jazz, opera, and chamber music, her musicality transcends conventional genre labelling. As a Brazilian-American, Martina also has a passion for performing the works of Brazilian composers. She is perhaps best known as the leader of the jazz vocal harmony group The Ladybugs. In 2020, she released the festive album A Very ChimyTina Christmas (Outside in), a reflection of Dan Chmielinski and DaSilva's favorite holiday classics, as well as their own personal take on the Christmas spirit. For this holiday concert at The Django, DaSilva will bring a rich, warm blend of timbres that brings all listeners a warm, holiday glow.



12/23 DANNY JONOKUCHI QUINTET HOLIDAY SPECIAL

10:00PM

Danny Jonokuchi - Trumpet

TBA - Voice

TBA - Piano

TBA - Bass

TBA - Drums



Danny Jonokuchi is an award-winning trumpeter and composer and has been called "a sound of this era" (Nextbop). As a New York City-based jazz trumpeter, arranger, producer, vocalist, and educator, few artists are as diversely involved in their craft. You can hear his original compositions and "world-class arrangements" (Broadway World) in renowned jazz clubs, listen to albums he has arranged and produced for a myriad of artists, and hear him perform on Broadway stages.



In 2020, he was unanimously named winner of the inaugural Count Basie Great American Swing Contest by a panel of noteworthy judges. Vibraphonist Stefon Harris noted that Danny "understood the feel of the music-the importance and the value of the spiritual energy that's embodied in swing." DownBeat Magazine remarked, "The music is expertly executed and offers an infectious, kinetic quality." Danny was also the recipient of the 2020 ASCAP Foundation Louis Armstrong Award.



12/24-25 Closed for Christmas Eve and Day



12/28 MINGUS BIG BAND

7:30 + 9:30PM

The Django welcomes the Grammy award-winning Mingus Big Band to its stage every Tuesday night. The "city's hardest big band (Time Out New York)," celebrates the music of composer/bassist Charles Mingus, who died in 1979. Under the artistic direction of Sue Mingus, this 14-piece band performed Thursday nights from 1991 to 2004 at Fez under Time Cafe in New York City. It maintained weekly performances in the city from May 2004 until October 2008, when it began "Mingus Mondays" at Jazz Standard where it alternated with the Mingus Orchestra and Mingus Dynasty. Mingus Mondays became a NYC institution and Monday night stronghold for over 12 years, halted only by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mingus Big Band tours extensively in the United States and abroad, and has 11 recordings to its credit, six of which have been nominated for Grammys.



12/29 EMILY BRADEN

7:00PM

Emily Braden - Vocals

Luke Carlos O'Reilly - Piano

Corcoran Holt - Bass

John Davis - Drums



Big, bad beauty from Boise, Idaho, Emily Braden covers a lot of ground. Whether she's fronting an orchestra or leading a world-class trio in the heart of Manhattan, Braden has the innate ability to win the heart of any audience with her powerhouse vocals and striking stage presence. Winner of New York City's prestigious "Best of the Best" Jazzmobile Vocal Competition, Braden's signature sound is an effortless blend of jazz and soul. She is currently completing her sophomore release Cannon & Sparrow. Her debut album Soul Walk is composed of high-energy originals, bilingual improvisations (Braden is fluent in Spanish and received her Masters degree in Latin American Studies) and "flipped-out" jazz standards. Producer Misha Piatigorsky says, "As a singer, Emily has no boundaries. She gives me goosebumps." Before the COVID-19 global pandemic, Braden toured regularly and could be seen every first Friday at NYC's famed 55 Bar. She has performed at NYC's Blue Note Jazz Club, Birdland Jazz Club and Minton's Playhouse as well as on international festival circuits. She has been a featured vocalist with Postmodern Jukebox and is the front woman for NYC's Sketchy Orkestra.



12/29 RICHARD CORTEZ

9:00PM

Richard Cortez - Voice

James Sarno - Trumpet

Gabe Medd - Trumpet

Nicole Glover - Tenor Saxophone

Andrew Hadro - Baritone Saxophone

Robert Edwards - Trombone

Joe Block - Piano

Russell Hall - Bass

Eric Hallenbeck - Drums



In the true spirit of the Roaring Twenties, radically queer jazz song interpreter, Richard Cortez, spent the pandemic setting the underground music scene ablaze with his provocative and high-energy horn driven shows. Cortez, known for his ambition and extensive knowledge of The Great American Songbook, currently performs five weekly residencies with his band that features some of New York City's most celebrated jazz musicians. Richard breathes exciting new life into this beloved timeless material, forever reminding us that as we progress as a society - so do our stories told within these sacred songs.



12/30 RAY GALLON TRIO

7:00PM

Ray Gallon - Piano

David Wong - Bass

Jimmy Macbride - Drums



A NYC-native, pianist Ray Gallon has been a mainstay on the jazz scene for over 30 years. Rooted in bebop and blues, his expressive, swinging playing melds old and new into a fresh, original style. As a young player, Ray was mentored by jazz piano giants John Lewis, Hank Jones, and ‪Jaki Byard. He has performed at major jazz festivals and venues around the world with such luminaries as Ron Carter, ‪Lionel Hampton, ‪Art Farmer, ‪Benny Golson, George Adams, ‪Les Paul, and ‪Wycliffe Gordon. Ray has appeared at the White House and the Kennedy Center, sharing the stage with jazz legends ‪Dizzy Gillespie, ‪Milt Jackson, Sweets Edison, and Joe Williams. An in-demand accompanist, he has worked with many vocal greats, including Jon Hendricks, ‪Sheila Jordan, ‪Dakota Staton, ‪Gloria Lynne, ‪Jane Monheit and ‪Chaka Khan. Ray's inventive compositions have been recorded by acclaimed artists T.S. Monk and George Adams. His new trio album Make Your Move is available on Cellar Live and features the stellar rhythm section of David Wong and Kenny Washington, with liner notes by Ron Carter. Ray is a faculty member of the jazz programs at The City College of NY in Harlem and the Vermont Jazz Center's Summer Workshop Series and has taught classes at Juilliard and The New School.



12/30 CLAFFY'S ELECTRIC SLIDE

10:00PM

Alexander Claffy - Bass

TBA - Band



From birth, Alexander Claffy was raised in a musical household (his father is a pianist, his mother, a vocalist), and had many of his earliest lessons on bandstands in the heart of Philadelphia. As a teenager, Claffy was fortunate enough to find a mentor in many Philly natives, and has continued his study of the double bass with some of the world's finest musicians, including Ron Carter, Dwayne Burno and Orin O'Brien. Since moving to New York City in 2011, he has had the honor of working with many of his living heroes, including Jimmy Cobb, Louis Hayes, Harold Mabern, Kurt Rosenwinkel, Christian Scott, Joey Alexander, Wallace Roney and many more. In the past three years he has recorded for the Verve, HighNote, Positone, RopeADope and LaReserve record labels.



12/31 NEW YEAR'S CELEBRATION: JAZZ LEGEND HOUSTON PERSON featuring LUCY YEGHIAZRIAN

7:00-9:45PM

Lucy Yeghiazaryan - Voice

Houston Person - Tenor

Tardo Hammer - Piano

Russell Hall - Bass

Chris Beck - Drums



As a young immigrant who has brought the real richness of her Armenian heritage together with her love for what is truly American, Lucy beautifully sounds out the best expression of the American dream. Finalist in the 2015 Monk Competition, Yeghiazaryan is also a grant recipient for various projects from the Doris Duke Foundation, Chamber Music America and the New York Foundation for the Arts. She has shared the stage with Grant Stewart, Harold Mabern, Houston Person, Bernadette Peters and will release her second album In Her Words this September.



With his robust sound and swinging style, tenor saxophonist Houston Person has kept the hard bop and organ-soaked soul-jazz traditions alive. Emerging from organist Johnny "Hammond" Smith's group, Person established his reputation as one of the Big Boss tenors in the Gene Ammons style with albums including 1968's Blue Odyssey, 1969's Goodness!, and 1970's Person to Person. He joins Lucy this New Year's Eve for what promises to be an exceptional night of music!



Tickets: $125 per person includes cover charge and three-course pre-fixe menu. Does not include beverages, tax, or hospitality.



12/31 NEW YEAR'S CELEBRATION: KING SOLOMON HICKS

10:00PM-1:30AM

Solomon Hicks - Guitar

TBA - Organ

TBA - Bass

TBA - Drums



"King" Solomon Hicks is a guitarist/vocalist from Harlem, New York City. At the age of 13 Solomon started playing with the Cotton Club 17-piece band as lead guitarist and still continues to perform there today. He has been called Lil' B.B. and East Montgomery because he seamlessly merges jazz and blues. Solomon opened up for the band KISS on the KISS Kruise V from Miami to Jamaica.

In 2017 King Solomon Hicks played on the Blues Cruise opening for Joe Bonamassa from Tampa to Cancún with Gregg Allman and Eric Gales on board too. Solomon has four albums under his belt and has played festivals in Spain, Germany, France, Japan, Denmark, Mexico, the Bahamas, Bermuda, Barbados, and many US states!



He is an eclectic musician and composer. His blues has a modern melodic line, with emotional statements and story situations that can only be told as blues. He has played and worked with many artists such as Ne-Yo, Tony Bennett, Jon Hendricks, Mike Stern, and Lee Ritenour.



Tickets: $200 per person includes cover charge, three-course pre-fixe menu, and midnight glass of champagne. Does not include beverages, tax, or hospitality.



