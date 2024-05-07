Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli Trio Celebrates BEAUTIFUL MOONS AGO At Birdland

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Birdland presented the Gabrielle Stravelli Trio, which returned to the historic stage on Monday, May 6 with a sold-out concert celebrating the release of the new cd, “Beautiful Moons Ago.”

See photos!

The cd and the trio, which includes Gabrielle Stravelli vocals, Michael Kanan piano, and Pat O'Leary bass, has a hard swinging style rooted in jazz tradition coupled with Stravelli's totally modern lyric interpretations. "Beautiful Moons Ago" features twelve rarely heard gems from jazz and the American Songbook by well-known writers like Jule Styne and Cy Coleman as well as lesser-known writers like Doris Fisher and Clara Edwards. The album was recorded at the legendary Rudy Van Gelder Studio.

Over twelve years of collaborating, the trio has developed a musical connection that allows for great spontaneity in their performances and reflects their true joy in making music together. The American Songbook is no museum piece for this group, but a living, breathing testament to the power of a beautiful melody and lyrics that allow us to find our shared truths.

Photos by Conor Weiss

