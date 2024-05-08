Theatre Rock Live! Returns to 54 Below This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 Below will present a special return engagement of Theatre Rock in Theatre Rock Live! on Saturday May 25, 2024. Join in at 54 Below for Theatre Rock Live!, a soaring tribute to Rock Musicals! Award-winning shows from Hair to Hamilton, Rent to Rocky Horror, Superstar and Tommy to Wicked and Rock of Ages, Jagged Little Pill to Jersey Boys have enraptured audiences on Broadway and with touring companies for decades. Theatre Rock Live, part show and part rock concert, brings the greatest hits of this genre to 54 Below.

The group features the rock tenor of international recording artist Eric Scott Klein (Days Before Tomorrow), the dynamic Olivia Renteria (Mean Girls), and as a special guest, the magical voice of Dwayne Clark (Shucked, Paradise Square, The Color Purple). This trio is fused with the energy a skilled rock/pop band anchored by veteran musical director Joe Andolino.

Theatre Rock in Theatre Rock Live! plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Saturday May 25, 2024, at 7pm. Cover charges are $51 (includes $6 in fees) – $62 (includes $7 in fees), VIP Seating: $73 (includes $8 in fees), Premiums: $106 (includes $11 in fees). These prices are only valid for online purchases. Additional $6 in fees for all seating sections if purchased at the box office. There is a standard $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/TheatreRockLive. Tickets on the day of performance after 4pm are only available by calling the box office at (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT THEATRE ROCK

Theatre Rock features vocalists and musicians with extensive professional resumes, On and Off-Broadway, and in the biggest live venues in the US. They mesh their Musical experience with a powerful and dynamic rock band to create a show for the ages! Theatre Rock Live! at 54 Below evokes the energy of a rock ensemble with a Broadway panache and flair. They fuse electric talent with the memorable, sing-along repertoire which engages audiences into the magic of rock musicals. Where else can an audience hear current rock musical hits and powerful classics like songs from Hamilton, Hair, Pippin, Wicked, Mean Girls, The Who’s Tommy, Rocky Horror, The Wiz, Jesus Christ Superstar, Jagged Little Pill, Aida, Jersey Boys, Tarzan, Rock of Ages and more?

Comments