AN EVENING OF JAZZ Featuring The Jack Cole Dancers to be Presented at The Midnight Theatre

On May 13th, step into the exclusive world of a 1930s nightclub and indulge in a scintillating evening of jazz, dance, and music. This unique jazz event will feature iconic songs of the Jazz Age performed by Broadway talent. As a special treat, you'll get an exclusive preview of The Jack Cole Dancers' Club Act, a performance set to premiere at the Mastercard Midnight Theatre with a residency starting Monday, June 10, continuing on Mondays at 7 PM through July 1, with more dates to come!

Almost a century ago, dance innovator Jack Cole revolutionized New York and Chicago's nightclub scenes with a new, provocative style of entertainment. Cole's fusion of world dance styles and jazz music laid the foundation for much of the popular jazz and theater dance we know today, including the works of legendary figures Bob Fosse and Jerome Robbins.

Now, a hundred years later, Cole's spirit is resurrected, led by Camden Loeser (Chicago - Tour, Pippin - Japan/Tour, Finding Neverland - Tour). The Jack Cole Dancers are bringing back the magic of Cole's original Club Act to Manhattan's nightlife.

Prepare to be transported to Cole's world in this captivating and enlightening evening of jazz music and dance!

>>> BUY TICKETS HERE <<<

DOORS OPEN AT 6:00 PM

07:00 PM - 08:30 PM

If you cannot attend but are still interested in supporting the company, you can click here to donate via our fiscal sponsor, Theatre Now New York: Donate to The Jack Cole Dancers.

The Dancers: ANNA BERMUDEZ-- Ensemble, Becca Fox-- Ensemble/ Featured Soloist, Caleb Marshall-- Ensemble/ Featured Soloist, CHELSEA GREEN-- Ensemble, Erica Lee Cianciulli-- Ensemble, Jaryd Farcon-- Ensemble, JENNI POOLE-- Dance Captain/ Ensemble/ Swing, Kristin Yancy-- Ensemble/ Featured Soloist, LATARIKA PIERCE-- Ensemble/ Swing, MATTIE WALKER-- ENSEMBLE, SANG SANTHEBENNUR-- Ensemble/ Featured Soloist, TORI CARBONI-- Dance Captain/ Ensemble/ Swing, VALENTINA GUEDEZ-- Ensemble, Yuka Notsuka-- Ensemble

Bethany Sortman-- Stage Manager

Julia Harnett-- Creative Producer, Curtis Howard-- Producer

Camden Loeser-- Choreographer/ Creative Director, Evy Vaughan -- Associate Choreographer, RAMITA RAVI-- Bharatanatyam Choreographer, ANGEL KABA-- West African Choreographer

