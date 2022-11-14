The Broadway's Future Songbook Series To Present HOLIDAY SONGBOOK, November 28

The Broadway's Future Songbook Series, in association with Arts and Artists of Tomorrow, will present a HOLIDAY SONGBOOK on Monday, November 28th at 6PM in the Bruno Walter Auditorium at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

Produced, directed and hosted by John Znidarsic, this special free concert will feature an array of NEW HOLIDAY SONGS written by some of today's most talented composers and lyricists - and performed by New York's best.

Featured writers include Ben Caplan, Carrie Caffrey, Zachary Catron, Justin D. Cook, Janey Miles Feingold, Danny Feldman, Jessie Field, Abbie Goldberg, Bela Konstancja Kawalec, Danielle Koenig, Peyton Marion, Earl Marrows, Mason McDowell, Vaibu Mohan, Sam Norman, Robert Popoli, Julio Vaquero Ramos, Eliza Randall, Thalia Ranjbar, Billy Recce, Mikey Rosenbaum, James Salem, Aliza Sotsky, Caitlin Thomas, and Jay Alan Zimmerman

Featured performers include Fernell Hogan, Giulia Marolda, Jeremy Kelsey, Savion Washington, Caroline Aimetti, Tiger Brown, Wes Zurick, Josh Daniel, Paige Turner, Lara Strong, Andy Roninson, Matthew Lowy, Jay Alan Zimmerman, Vaibu Mohan, Sammy Grob, Robert Popoli, Mikey Rose, Tatiana Wechsler, Zane Bridwell, Gloria Bangiola, David Fraley, Danielle Koenig, River Stone, Bela Konstancja Kawalec, Matt Graham, Alex Becker, Alyssa Wray, Caitlin Thomas, Mason McDowell, Carrie Caffrey, Bela Konstancja Kawalec, Sinan Usta and Rachel Lloyd.

To reserve a seat visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/broadwaysfuture-songbook-new-holiday-songs-tickets-450567548667.