The Anderson Brothers Play Gershwin at Birdland Jazz Club Next Month

Peter and Will Anderson present the life and music of George Gershwin, with an entertaining narrative and live sextet performance. One of the most striking geniuses of modern music, George Gershwin composed for Tin Pan Alley, Broadway, film, radio, and symphony orchestras, combining the sounds of jazz and European classical music. Selections will include "Rhapsody in Blue," "I Got Rhythm," "It Ain't Necessarily So," "Summertime," "They Can't Take That Away From Me," "Embraceable You," and "S'Wonderful."

Identical twins and Juilliard graduates Peter & Will Anderson are one of the most extraordinary musical acts today performing captivating, classic jazz. Born and raised in Washington D.C., the Anderson's have headlined at The Blue Note, Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, New Orleans Jazz Festival, Feinstein's 54 Below, live on Garrison Keillor's Prairie Home Companion, and can be heard on the Grammy-winning soundtrack of HBO's Boardwalk Empire with Vince Giordano's Nighthawks. Vanity Fair magazine listed their debut album alongside Miles Davis in "Four New Releases to Make You Love Jazz," and the Washington Post called their music "imaginatively unfolding in ways that consistently bring a fresh perspective to classic jazz." Peter and Will received a 2014 Drama Desk nomination for their Off-Broadway Show, Le Jazz Hot (one of eight sold-out productions at Manhattan's 59E59 Theaters), and are 2018 Bistro Award winners. PeterAndWillAnderson.com

Peter Anderson - tenor & soprano sax, clarinet

Will Anderson - alto sax, clarinet, flute

Molly Ryan - vocals

Dalton Ridenhour - piano

Neal Miner - bass

Paul Wells - drum set