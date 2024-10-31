The American Relics To Return To Chelsea Table & Stage in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Back again by popular demand the nostalgic sensation THE AMERICAN RELICS return once again to the trendy night spot Chelsea Table & Stage located at 152 West 26th Street NYC (inside the Hilton Hotel) on Friday November 15th, 2024 at 7:00 PM. Join frontman John Gitano (vocals and guitar), Nelson Montana (bass and vocals) Neal Lazar (lead guitar), Adrienne Dugger (vocals), Bill Gulino (keyboards), Patty Jarman (rhythm guitar and vocals) and John McCann (drums) as the rock the house with their original hits (My Impala, The Eyes of 1969), and covers from The Beatles, Rolling Stones and more.

You will be dancing in the aisles as their lyrics swim through your cerebral cortex like fireworks breaking the velvet darkness that dares to light up the night. Some react to the beat while others continue to chatter, but their music always speaks to everyone in some manner. Their music fills the room without effort like the waves filling the holes in the sand on the beach. Every person in the room is on an island and they all feel the same tidal wave.

THE AMERICAN RELICS were nominated in several categories for the Josie Music Awards this October at The Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville for their original music and their talent as a band. Everyone in the faction shares the same love for the music of the 60's, 70's, and 80's. They are all seasoned and accomplished musicians in their own right and have been perfecting their craft for a good number of years. Their original songs although influenced by the music of the past are still relevant in today's record industry. The band is currently signed by Tribeca Records (a SohoJohnny Enterprise).

Get tickets for THE AMERICAN RELICS at Chelsea Table & Stage on November 15th, 2024 here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-american-relics-tickets-966528481707?_eboga=undefined

The official website for THE AMERICAN RELICS may be found at https://www.theamericanrelics.com

Comments