TWO THOUSAND MILES in Concert Comes to the Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Green Room 42 will present Two Thousand Miles: A New Musical in concert on October 11, 2024 at 9:30pm. After two successful industry presentations this past March at Open Jar Studios, Two Thousand Miles makes its triumphant return to New York City this fall. The concert will serve as a pre World Arthritis Day celebration, honoring writer Alyssa M. Williams’ annual tradition of commemorating her life-long journey with arthritis through performance.

Two Thousand Miles, written and conceived by Alyssa M. Williams, with music and lyrics by Anthony Bologna & Hans Zanger, additional book and lyric material by Jaclyn Nash, additional music by Taylor Guttadauro, and music direction by James Stryska, weaves together the interwoven stories of a group of friends from California to New York City. At its heart are Davis, a former business student turned playwright battling lupus, and his boyfriend Nate, an accomplished composer. Together, they navigate life's challenges while writing a musical, witnessing their friends confront issues ranging from rheumatoid arthritis to career setbacks and unexpected pregnancy.

"We are excited to bring this heartfelt and poignant musical back to New York City," says Alyssa M. Williams. "Two Thousand Miles not only tells a compelling story but also shines a light on the strength and resilience of those living with chronic illnesses."

Tickets for the concert start at $21, with no food or beverage minimum, offering accessibility for all audiences. More information and ticket purchases are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

The cast for this performance includes Broadway veterans Amelia Fei (How To Dance In Ohio), Carlos L. Encinias (How To Dance In Ohio, Mamma Mia!), and Melina Kalomas (How To Dance In Ohio). Joining them are returning Two Thousand Miles cast members Anthony Bologna, Tori Tiernan, and Allison Lane, along with new additions Aaron J. Dix, Chase Randall, and Justin Lowenhar.

Comments