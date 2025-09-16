TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN Premieres at 54 Below With Richard Kind, Paula Pell, and More

The performance is on Tuesday October 21st at 9:30pm.
54 Below will present the NYC debut of TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN (or the Modern, Modern Prometheus), a new musical comedy from the minds of Matt cox (Puffs) and Eli Bolin (Original Cast Album: Co-op and John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch), on Tuesday October 21st at 9:30pm featuring Paula Pell (“SNL,” “Girls5eva,” Inside Out), Richard Kind (“Spin City,” “Mad About You,” literally everything), Tony Award winners Nikki M. James (Suffs, The Book of Mormon) and Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo, Head Over Heels), Josh Dela Cruz (“Blue's Clues & You,” Aladdin) and more.
The story: When young pop sensation William Frankenstein is murdered, the family's nanny is blamed. However, local high school loner Mary Sheldon knows there's more to the story. Armed with a microphone and her own ambitions, she launches an investigative podcast to expose one Victor Frankenstein's secrets, unraveling a tale of dark science, monsters and an alarming amount of preventable murder. The deeper she digs, the more she realizes she's not only telling this story - she's in it.
Commissioned by Concord Theatricals and featuring a book & concept by Matt cox and music & lyrics by Eli Bolin, this fiercely funny new musical reimagining of Mary Shelly's classic novel Frankenstein draws on influences from Rocky Horror to Monty Python. The score and select scenes will be performed by Paula Pell, Richard Kind, Nikki M. James, Bonnie Milligan, Josh Dela Cruz, PJ Adzima (The Book of Mormon), Ava Briglia (The Ferryman, School of Rock, Matilda), Ellis Gage (James and the Giant Peach at Goodspeed Musicals), Andy Miller (Puffs off-Broadway), Manu Narayan (Company, Gettin' the Band Back Together, My Fair Lady), Chrissy Pardo (Sisters of Swing at Montgomery Theater), Allison Posner (“John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch,” The Magnificent Seven at Theatre Row), and Natalie Walker (The Big Gay Jamboree, White Girl in Danger), together with Daniel Pardo (Music Director, piano), Mike Pettry (guitar), Brendan O'Grady (bass), Zachary Eldridge (drums) and production assistance from Stephen Stout.
Videos