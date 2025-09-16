TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN Premieres at 54 Below With Richard Kind, Paula Pell, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 Below will present the NYC debut of TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN (or the Modern, Modern Prometheus), a new musical comedy from the minds of Matt cox (Puffs) and Eli Bolin (Original Cast Album: Co-op and John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch), on Tuesday October 21st at 9:30pm featuring Paula Pell (“SNL,” “Girls5eva,” Inside Out), Richard Kind (“Spin City,” “Mad About You,” literally everything), Tony Award winners Nikki M. James (Suffs, The Book of Mormon) and Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo, Head Over Heels), Josh Dela Cruz (“Blue's Clues & You,” Aladdin) and more.

The story: When young pop sensation William Frankenstein is murdered, the family's nanny is blamed. However, local high school loner Mary Sheldon knows there's more to the story. Armed with a microphone and her own ambitions, she launches an investigative podcast to expose one Victor Frankenstein's secrets, unraveling a tale of dark science, monsters and an alarming amount of preventable murder. The deeper she digs, the more she realizes she's not only telling this story - she's in it.