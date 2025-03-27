TRANS VOICES CABARET to Return to Caveat in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Trans Voices Cabaret, NYC's premier cabaret featuring transgender and nonbinary seasoned performers and rising stars in the musical theater community, will return to Caveat in Manhattan on Sunday, April 13th at 2:30pm with their brand new show celebrating trans joy and solidarity!

Featuring performances by Araceli, Troian Butler, Blanca Del Loco, Kit James, Falan Nuhring, Jayae Riley Jr, Eli Wassertzug, and Yuhas. TVC creator Donnie Cianciotto will serve as emcee for the evening. Musical Direction by Farrah Rotman, with a special guest appearance by Madeleine Bedenko.

"In today's political climate, finding trans joy is more important than ever," says Cianciotto. "We hope you can join us for an evening that not only promises to be a good time, but celebrates and uplifts trans voices while honoring the diversity and strength of our community."

The mission of Trans Voices Cabaret is to raise awareness and visibility of NYC's diverse trans and nonbinary musical theater community. Trans Voices Cabaret has been performing regularly since its inception in 2017, and has chapters in Chicago, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Portland, OR, and London, England.

Live-stream tickets are $15; in-person tickets range from $20 - $25. Caveat is located at 21A Clinton Street, Manhattan 10002. All in-person guests must be 21+.

