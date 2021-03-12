Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TINDER LIVE Livestreaming Show Returns with TINDER LIVE!

Comedian Lane Moore projects her Tinder onto a screen, swipes through the best of the worst Tinder profiles live on stage.

Mar. 12, 2021  

Comedian Lane Moore (The Onion, Cosmopolitan, Bestselling author of How To Be Alone) will return with another Tinder Live With Lane Moore live-streaming show on 3/20 at 9pm EST, viewable anywhere in the world. Tickets are $20 and you can get them here.

Tinder Live! With Lane Moore is the critically acclaimed, anything-can-happen, totally improvised, interactive comedy show, where Moore projects her Tinder onto a screen, swipes through the best of the worst Tinder profiles live on stage, and the audience votes whether she swipes right or left, and she messages them in real time, to hilarious results.

The show has been featured and praised by the New York Times, on Anna Faris podcast Unqualified, Cosmopolitan, The Washington Post, Entertainment Tonight, Good Morning America, New York Magazine, and CBS.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Showtunes for $ Unisex T-Shirt
Alice Ripley: Original Artwork T-Shirt (Centered)
Adrienne Walker: 32 Bar Cut T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories
BWW Interview: Jamie deRoy & Laughs & Memories & More Photo

BWW Interview: Jamie deRoy & Laughs & Memories & More

BWW Feature: GIVING VOICE TO UNTOLD STORIES: Why World Puppetry Day Matters Photo

BWW Feature: GIVING VOICE TO UNTOLD STORIES: Why World Puppetry Day Matters

BWW CD Review: ELISE MARRA - The Singer And The EP - Have Arrived Photo

BWW CD Review: ELISE MARRA - The Singer And The EP - Have Arrived

The Green Room 42 Presents The Return of THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW WITH JOSHUA TURCHIN Photo

The Green Room 42 Presents The Return of THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW WITH JOSHUA TURCHIN


More Hot Stories For You

  • HarkJournal.com to Host Shakespeare Birthday Events Featuring Artist and Author Stories
  • COTTON PATCH GOSPEL Is An Off-Broadway Hit Musical With Local Roots
  • Managing Director For Dad's Garage, Lara Smith, Announces Her Departure
  • Mars Theatre Streams RHYTHM OF THE DANCE