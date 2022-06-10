THREE MEN AND A BABY GRAND to Return to the Laurie Beechman

Richard Rodgers Award Winner Brandon James Gwinn (TL;DR: Thelma Louise;Dyke Remix, Trixie Mattel's Moving Parts), Dylan Hartwell (NEWSical, A Musical About Star Wars) and Greg Sullivan (Seussical, Naked Boys Singing) will bring encore performances of their hilarious show Three Men and a Baby Grand to The Laurie Beechman.



The three-man cabaret, with Gwinn on the keys and real-life husbands Hartwell and Sullivan, premiered in February to a sold out and ecstatic crowd. Billed as "a night of music & comedy," the show returns to the Laurie Beechman Theatre on Saturday evening June 18th at 7:00 pm. Full of hi-jinx, hilarity and three-part-harmony, the show features fresh takes on familiar favorites, outrageous parody, and original songs. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at www.westbankcafe.com.



Brandon James Gwinn (he/they) is a Drama League nominated and Richard Rodgers Award winning composer-lyricist, performer and producer. They are a LiveNation touring artist, having opened for Trixie Mattel on her sold out North American tour Now With Moving Parts. Solo albums: BULLIT (Queer Global Arts Festival Winner) & Not Too Late. As producer: Two Birds, and One Stone (Billboard #1) by Trixie Mattel, LoveFool by Alexis Michelle for Broadway Records, Place & Time: songs by EllaRose Chary & Brandon James Gwinn (featuring Tony Award winner Daisy Eagan, Tony Nominee Amber Gray and Emmy Nominee Tituss Burgess, Broadway World Award Nominee). All available wherever music is streamed and sold. Film: Trixie Mattel, Moving Parts (Netflix) Theatre: The Seance Machine (The Tank's Obie-Award-winning season) TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix (Richard Rodgers Award, Rhinebeck Writers Retreat, UArts Polyphone Festival, O'Neill, NAMT), Matchmaker Matchmaker, I'm Willing to Settle (A.R.T., NYMF) Small Town Story (NYTB, Village Originals, Seattle. World Premiere: American Theatre Group) Proud Recording Academy Grammy Voter and member of The Americana Music Association, The American Federation of Musicians and ASCAP. MFA from NYU's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program. @brandonjamesg www.brandonjamesgwinn.com



Dylan Hartwell (he/him) is an NYC-based writer and actor. Born & raised in Dallas, TX, he graduated NYU Tisch with degrees in both Screenwriting and Drama. As artists-in-residence with The New Works Lab at Stratford, he and collaborator Benny Gammerman have had original musicals produced through Barrington Stage, New York Theatre Barn, and La Jolla Playhouse. Favorite roles include "Fabrizio" in The Light in the Piazza (Carbonell Award Nominee) "Chris" in Hands On A Hardbody, and "Rocky" in The Rocky Horror Show. Download his newest concept album Rager! on all music streaming platforms. @dylanhartwell



Greg Sullivan (he/him) is a NYC-based actor. Born and raised in the Princeton area of NJ, he honed his craft at Vassar College and the Moscow Art Theatre School. He originated the role(s) of Marie in Dave Malloy & Rachel Chavkin's musical Haarlem Berlin at The Powerhouse Theatre, and Ethan in Hartwell & Gammerman's new work Rager! Other favorite credits include playing a monkey in Seussical (Nat'l Tour), a rabbit in The Velveteen Rabbit (Atlantic Theatre), and a naked boy in Naked Boys Singing! (Off B'way). Stream and download the new concept album of Rager! on all platforms now. @gregsull