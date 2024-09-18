THIS OLD HAUNT Will Make NYC Concert Premiere at the Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Green Room 42 will present the first New York City performance of song selections from this old haunt, a new musical with a folk-infused score that explores the ever-shifting nature of female friendship. After a decade apart, four friends reunite at their high school choir teacher's cabin deep in the woods of Stowe, Vermont. As they slip in and out of time, they confront past losses, triumphs, and everything in between, ultimately facing the choice of whether to continue drifting apart or find a way back to each other.

this old haunt has been developed at Carnegie Mellon University and Fort Salem Theatre. It has gone on to become a finalist for 2024's Write Out Loud competition, be selected to appear in the 2023 Musical Theatre Educators' Alliance's New Works Collaboration Catalog, have a 29-hour reading with Tisch New Theatre at NYU, be featured in the Latiné Musical Theatre Lab & Prospect Theater Company's New Musicals Mixtape Concert at Chelsea Factory, and be selected as a Finalist for Parlando School of Musical Arts' 2024 New Musical Project. this old haunt features a score by Maggie Kane and Dillon Feldman (Finalist for Write Out Loud), book by SMJ (Dramatists Guild Foundation Fellow), and direction by Rebecca Wahls. Musical Direction by Goldie Golden (Broadway's The Notebook).

Featuring performers Adelina Mitchell (Wicked National Tour), Rita Castagna, Genesis Adelia Collado, and Julia Rifino. this old haunt plays at The Green Room 42 on October 3, 2024 at 7pm. Tickets are available starting at $20, with no food or beverage minimum.

